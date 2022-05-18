Girl’s State Track Preview: Trojans send six individuals, three relays to compete in Des Moines

WATERLOO — Most athletes spend the week leading up to the state track and field championships perfecting their craft, fixing every detail in order to ensure they peak at the right time.

The Waterloo East Trojans have spent the week leading up to the girls’ state meet doing just that, but not only that.

After finishing practice Monday, the eight girls representing six individual bids and three relays took the time to inspire the next generation of Trojan athletes.

According to Waterloo East girls’ track and field head coach Wilmont Wellington, the most important thing in track and field is working with athletes younger than you.

“I invited all the girls that are state qualifiers to the metro meet to talk to the middle school girls,” Wellington said, “kind of just tell them about what high school track is, talk to them about the experience.”

Wellington said he puts that philosophy into practice at the high school level as well.

“It is the same thing with our freshmen and sophomores,” he said. “We put our upper classmen in positions so they can be able to help our younger girls out.”

He added that having role models to look up to and seeing older athletes succeed helps younger athletes increase their confidence.

“With all these girls making it to state and Drake, the younger ones can follow that footstep and say ‘I can do that’ and ‘I want to do that,’” Wellington said.

Wellington said his mission had the exact impact he hoped it would.

“They started telling some of their stories about running at state and Drake,” Wellington said. “You could see the wheels start to turn in some of these kids. … I think that is what track and field is all about. Being able to inspire the next generation.”

Those eight individuals, in addition to working as a unit to inspire the next cohort of Waterloo East athletes, represents the largest group Wellington has taken to the state meet.

“I think it has been six years since we had a high jumper that made it,” Wellington said. “Since I have been at East … we never had a thrower. So, this is a first time for us, and that is big. I am really excited to get something going.”

Senior Ellasa Horton played a major role in helping the Trojans earn as many bids as they did. The senior earned a spot in the 100 meter dash, anchored the Trojan’s 4x100 meter and 4x200 meter relay teams and serves as the third leg of the sprint medley team.

“She is peaking at about the right time,” Wellington said. “She is running fast right now. … Given the weather and the situation that every track program had this season, that was rough for us. It caused a rough start, but right now she is running fast. … She is ready for this coming weekend, and we are excited to watch her compete.”

In addition to Horton, junior team captain Nyla Norman earned a spot in the 200 meter dash and competes on all three relays for East.

“She also is really excited to compete,” Wellington said. “She will be coming back next year. This is one of the most important years for her. She is planning to continue her track career at the next level. She already went high 24 in the 200 in the relay. So, hopefully we can do that in the open 200.”

Heading into the meet, Wellington said he is preaching the importance of working their hardest to earn what they have worked for all season.

“I always tell them it is the big dance,” Wellington said. “We go there to show out and have fun. The main thing is going there and running fast, doing your best and having fun with your teammates.”

He added he will consider the weekend a success as long all of his athletes do their best and have fun.

“It does not take much for me,” Wellington said. “Just going out there, having fun and having these girls run their best times. That is success for me. I am okay with them leaving there knowing they gave it all they got.”

