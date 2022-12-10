Friday's High School Roundup: East boys get physical, dominate Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE -- Willie Williams isn't necessarily expecting his young squad to match the physical skill, size or strength of an opponent like Waterloo East.

The overall effort -- especially on the defensive end -- has to be better than it was this week in the eyes of the Fort Dodge boys basketball coach, though.

The Trojans overwhelmed the Dodgers with a 47-point first half and never looked back, posting a 79-43 Iowa Alliance Conference victory on Friday in the FDSH gym.

East (3-2 overall) was simply bigger, faster and better than the Dodgers (1-3) in every facet. The Trojans made 30 of their 47 shot attempts, a 64-percent clip. and hit all but six of their 27 two-point tries.

Six-foot-4 senior Jameel Montgomery had 16 points for the Trojans, as did versatile 6-3 big man Kewone Jones. Jamauryus Bradford-Gates, like Jones, a returning player and East captain, added 15 in the win.

In the girls' game, East fought point-for-point with the Dodgers before Fort Dodge held on in the end to win 50-48.

The Trojans led after one quarter, 9-7, and were down by just four at half, 27-23, and only one after three quarters, 36-35.

Graysyn Downing led East with 12 points. Ja’Miah Ceaser and Siyanna Cody each had eight.

-- Eric Pratt, Fort Dodge Messenger

Girls’ basketball

Waterloo Christian 59, Clarksville 52: The Regents (4-2) knocked the 15th-ranked Indians (4-1) from the unbeaten ranks.

After leading 35-27 at halftime, Waterloo Christian saw Clarksville pull to within 46-45 through three quarters.

The Regents, however, were able to hold on.

Kate Costello had 22 points, 10 boards, five assists and five steals for Waterloo Christian, while Reagan Wheeler had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Dike-New Hartford 65, Hudson 19: A strong opening quarter propelled the top-ranked Wolverines to their fifth win against no losses.

DNH lead 25-4 after the first quarter.

Payton Petersen had 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Jadyn Petersen had 17 points, 10 reboudns and seven steals.

Ellary Knock and Maryn Bixby each had eight.

Aplington-Parkersburg 49, Jesup 47: The Falcons erased a seven-point halftime deficit and made a defensive stop in the closing seconds to beat the Jesup.

The J-Hawks lead 30-23 at half, but A-P erased the lead in the third quarter and led 40-38 after three.

Kendall Riherd led the Falcons (5-0) with 17 points. Ellen Waller added 14, and Kennedy Lind had a strong game in the middle with 15 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 63, Union 36: The Cougars improved to 4-1 as they steadily pulled away in the second half when they outscored the Knights, 34-14.

Isabelle Elliott had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead S-F. Saela Steege had 14, while Alivia Lange had seven points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Ava Mills and Reagan Sorensen each had 12 for Union (2-2).

Waverly-Shell Rock 52, New Hampton 37: The Go-Hawks improved to 3-1 win the win.

WSR’s only loss is to Class 4A’s top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Chickasaw senior Carlee Rochford scored 27 points, including her 1,000th career point in the game.

Boys’ basketball

Denver 64, Columbus 44: The Cyclones led from start to finish to improve 2-3.

The Sailors were led by Nick Merrifield and Leo Christensen who had 13 and nine points respectively.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 82, AGWSR 35: The Rebels remained perfect at 3-0 as William Kiburis poured in 32 points.

Kirburis also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Austin Vaverka and Isaac Clark added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 51: In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Falcons took control early and never left off the gas to improve to 4-0.

Garrett Hempen had 23 points, five boards and four assists for A-P. Kael Schoneman and Gavin Thomas added 14 and 13 respectively.

The J-Hawks (3-1) got 14 from Jack Miller and 14 from Cale Schissel and Ryan Durham added 10.

Hudson 65, Dike-New Hartford 47: The Pirates outscored the Wolverines, 40-23, in the second half to pull away and improve to 2-2.

Camden Davis had 19 points to lead Hudson. Lyle Olsen had 12 and Oliver Thompson 11 for the Pirates.

Olsen also had six rebounds and six assists.

Three D-NH players scored in double figures – Colin Meester (15), Braxten Johnson (14) and Benton Bixby (13).

Dunkerton 98, Riceville 41: Four Raider players scored in double figures as Dunkerton improved to 3-0.

Preston Gillespie led all scorers with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Casey Gardner had 18 points and 13 assists.

Braiden VanLengen and Dylan Marquart each had 12 points.

Grundy Center 66, South Hardin 60: The Spartans won their third consecutive to improve 3-1 as they held off the Tigers in a tight contest.

Brayden Wallis had 20 points, while Tate Jirovsky had 16 points and 12 boards to pace Grundy Center. Colin Gordon added 12 points.

Girls’ Wrestling

Go-Hawks win at Luther: Waverly-Shell Rock scored 243.5 points to beat Osage (181.5) to win the South Winneshiek Tournament at Luther College Friday.

Crestwood was third with 154, and Sumner-Fredericksburg was fourth with 100.

Bowling

West bowling: The Wahawk boys behind Tayvon Homolar’s 524 series with games of 279 and 245, beat Dubuque Hempstead, 3,097 to 2,733.

Brady Risetter added a 422 with a high game of 215, and Brady Steere had a 441 with a 226. Ben Geer had a 235 on his way to a 418.

In the girls’ meet, Sydney Wilson had games of 216 and 221 for a 439 series to lead the Wahawks to a 2,609-2,391 win over the Mustangs.

Samantha Camillo had games of 200 and 233 for a 433 additionally for West.

Cedar Falls bowling: Four Tiger bowlers rolled 400 or better series as Cedar Falls beat Dubuque Senior, 3,117 to 2,640.

Matthew Edler had top honors for the Tigers with a 450 and a high game of 228.

Chris Fordyce added a 312, Jackson Satterlee had a 439 with a 224, and Owen Brinker had a 401.

The Tiger girls lost to Senior, 2,436 to 2,254.

Jenna Waltz led CF with games of 158 and 178 for a 336.

High School Hockey

Warriors fall to Oak Leafs: Jayden White had a first-period tally for Waterloo, but Carson Clemmensen scored four times to lead Des Moines to an 8-1 victory Friday.