East, West baseball eliminated with substate losses

CEDAR RAPIDS – Rwoan Daniels fired a no-hitter as Cedar Rapids Kennedy blanked Waterloo East, 11-0 in five innings, in a Class 4A substate opener Friday.

Daniels walked one and struck out six batters.

Zac Stallman and Dylan Davis each hit home runs for the Cougars in the victory. Davis drove in four runs. Kennedy also hit four doubles.

The Trojans finished the season 1-16.

WESTERN DUBUQUE 10, WEST 0 : The Bobcats scored three times each in the first and second innings to take control in a 4A substate game at Farley.

That was all Casey Perrenoud needed as he allowed just four hits while striking out seven and walking just two.

Nick Bryant, who was one of four Bobcats with two hits, drove in two runs.

West finished its season at 6-9.

Western Dubuque will host Cedar Falls Monday in a substate semifinal.

