East sweeps CR Washington, look to turnaround season

WATERLOO – East High softball swept Cedar Rapids Washington 10-2 and 6-1 in a Wednesday night doubleheader.

Junior Aalonna Ford had a strong showing throughout the night, going four-for-seven in the batter’s box with four doubles and three RBIs. Meanwhile, the sweep comes off the Trojans winning their first game of the season the night before at Iowa City West.

“It’s just been building up for us for a while. We keep coming and we keep coming, and then something happens and the wheels come off,” said head coach Chad Adams. “Well, we figured it out now with three of our last four.”

The first game got off to a rocky start for the Trojans, courtesy of a lead-off home run by Washington junior Janaya Dobbs, but they didn’t have to wait long to even the score. After being walked, lead-off hitter Maysen Bruess scored on the first of Ford's doubles. Ford made it home next with an RBI single by eighth-grader Graysyn Downing, turning their early deficit into a lead.

Returning to the top of the lineup in the third, Ford swung Bruess home a second time with another double. The fourth inning exposed holes in the Warriors’ fielding, which the Trojans were happy to exploit. Washington made three errors at the cost of three runs, plus one more on a sacrifice groundout for a 7-1 lead.

Meanwhile, senior pitcher Bailee Nichols had a strong performance in the circle. After giving up the lead-off home run, she retired the next three runners in the lineup and held Washington scoreless for four innings, before opposing pitcher Zoe Jones hit another home run for the Warriors in the sixth.

“We’ll take that and Bailey, that’s back-to-back nights for her,” Adams said.

Ford had another run-scoring double in the sixth to help East finish off Washington.

“It takes a lot of dedication over time coming in after practice, before practice, just seeing what you can do better,” Ford said. “And have confidence. Don’t go to that plate thinking about what you need to work on, fix your body while the pitch is coming. Just zone out and hit the ball.”

In game two, Ford gave the Trojans their first run in the first inning for an early lead. But she wasn’t the only one to impress at the plate, with eight-grader Siyanna Cody scoring in the second after a missed throw turned her triple into an inside-the-park home run. East scored three more runs in the third, widening their lead to 6-0. Following up on Nichols’ performance, senior Jocelyn Foss led East through the second game and gave up only one run.

With three straight wins, Adams is optimistic about what the rest of the season holds.

“I’m excited to see how we’re going to finish because no matter how you start, it’s where you end up.”

