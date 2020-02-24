East suffers heartbreaking OT loss

WATERLOO -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Brayden Kindhart didn't make his first 3-pointer until the fourth quarter during Monday night's Class 4A substate semifinal against Waterloo East.
Kindhart's next 3-pointer was a game-winner as time expired in overtime.
After rebounding an East miss, Kindhart cross the time line and heard his bench yelling at him shoot. Everyone inside Fred J. Miller Gymnasium watched in amazement as his 3-point shot from the top of the key slammed off the backboard and scorched the net giving the J-Hawks a thrilling 70-67 overtime victory.
For the Trojans, who stood in stunned disbelief, it was a sour ending to a season that was not meant to be over.
"You have to credit everything they (J-Hawks) did," said East assistant coach Ed Madlock. "They made the adjustments they needed to and it was more of what they did than it was what we did. This was a great high school basketball game by both teams. They both played very hard and they are both well coached. You saw tonight how at this time of the season anything is possible."
The Trojans (6-16) began the game on a hot streak as they jumped off to a 20-8 lead against a J-Hawks team they had beaten 68-61 at the beginning of the month.
Jefferson (7-14) came to life and went on a 10-0 run, cutting the deficit to a single basket as the second quarter began. Neither team led by more than six points from that point forward.
East held a 35-29 halftime advantage and Jefferson managed to take the lead in the third quarter on the strength of Maison Read, who chipped in 10 of his 13 points over that eight-minute stretch.
You have free articles remaining.
East's Trevion Labeaux began the fourth with a finger roll off a drive to give the Trojans a brief 49-48 edge as part of his brilliant 28-point game. Martez Wiggley, who added 15 points, later netted a sky hook for a 53-50 advantage, but the home team could not hold it.
Jefferson took a 57-55 lead after Raejzuan Shockley muscled a basket up from underneath.
East recovered when junior Brian Keene intercepted a J-Hawks pass and took it the distance for a 61-57 advantage with 1:25 remaining.
Cedar Rapids forced a tough shot by the Trojans, then followed with a turnover, with both opportunities resulting in points on the other end, sending the game into extra frame.
"We had our chances to put this thing away but we didn't," said Madlock. "The game changed several times and we just did not finish. I give them credit, they did what they had to do."
In the overtime, Wiggley controlled the tip for East and went the distance for the quick score.
The game went back-and-forth with each team grabbing the lead three times.
The Trojans had a chance to finish business with the score tied and 25 seconds left after a missed a free throw. East could not collect the rebound on a missed look and the ball went back to Jefferson.
With the clock running down to under a second, Kindhart threw up his Hail Mary that found the net for the win.