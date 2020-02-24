East suffers heartbreaking OT loss

WATERLOO -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Brayden Kindhart didn't make his first 3-pointer until the fourth quarter during Monday night's Class 4A substate semifinal against Waterloo East.

Kindhart's next 3-pointer was a game-winner as time expired in overtime.

After rebounding an East miss, Kindhart cross the time line and heard his bench yelling at him shoot. Everyone inside Fred J. Miller Gymnasium watched in amazement as his 3-point shot from the top of the key slammed off the backboard and scorched the net giving the J-Hawks a thrilling 70-67 overtime victory.

For the Trojans, who stood in stunned disbelief, it was a sour ending to a season that was not meant to be over.

"You have to credit everything they (J-Hawks) did," said East assistant coach Ed Madlock. "They made the adjustments they needed to and it was more of what they did than it was what we did. This was a great high school basketball game by both teams. They both played very hard and they are both well coached. You saw tonight how at this time of the season anything is possible."

The Trojans (6-16) began the game on a hot streak as they jumped off to a 20-8 lead against a J-Hawks team they had beaten 68-61 at the beginning of the month.