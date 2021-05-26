East solid all-round in sweep of West

WATERLOO – The Waterloo East softball team came out swinging.

The visiting Trojans used fast starts in both games to sweep Waterloo West 5-3 and 7-4 in Mississippi Valley Conference play Wednesday night.

East opened its season with a solid all-around showing. West dropped to 1-2 overall.

“Overall, I thought our pitching and defense was outstanding,” East coach Chad Adams said. “Our girls made some really, really good defensive plays. Our hitting was a little off and we need to clean that up a little bit. But I think we will be all right moving forward.”

The Trojans bolted to a 4-1 lead in Game 1 before taking a 3-0 edge early in the nightcap.

“It’s always important when you can jump out to an early lead,” Adams said. “We usually don’t play West this early in the season and it was a good test for us. We had some jitters, but we also had some good individual performances. I’m satisfied.”

In the first game, East doubled four times in the first two innings to take control.

Maysen Bruess, Jocelyn Foss, Jayden Bentley and Aalona Ford all doubled to stake the Trojans to an early 4-1 lead.