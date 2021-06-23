 Skip to main content
East scores 34 times in sweep of CR Washington
PREP SOFTBALL

CEDAR RAPIDS --  Waterloo East scored 34 times in a doubleheader sweep of Cedar Rapids Washington Wednesday.

East used a 14-run second inning to win the first game, 18-8,

Aalona Ford drove in four runs in the game and had two doubles, while Jocelyn Foss homered and drove in two runs.

Maysen Bruess, Jayden Bentley, Sydney Magnuson, Addy Grimmett and Foss also had doubles. Foss hit two in a 3-for-5 effort that also saw her score three times.

In the night cap, Bentley went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and 3 RBIs as East rolled, 16-7.

Magnuson doubled twice and drove in three and Foss also drove in three runs. Magnuson was 4-for-5, and Foss 3-for-5.

East improved to 10-16 overall and host Cedar Falls tonight at 5:30 p.m.

