East rolls Des Moines North to pick up first win of season

"This win felt so good for us," said linebacker Craig Willingham. "We wanted to get at them right away and not let them come at us. They talked a lot out there and we just had to answer back with hard play."

Willingham made it hard on the Bears as he made numerous hits in the backfield forcing two of the fumbles and sending one Polar Bear back to the sidelines a little dazed and confused, and without the ball as he was stuffed on a fourth down try.

"I like their mindset of talking to us," added Willingham. "It gave us a little extra spark to go out and make the plays. I wanted to make something happen and after the hit it made a big change in the game. You could tell they were a little down after that one."

The Trojans tacked on another score just before the half, as quarterback Landen Sewell delivered a perfect strike to Montez Wiggley who converted the 61 yard pitch-and-catch into a touchdown.

Justin Thomas stepped on to the field in the second half for East and hit Jameel Montgomery on a 35 yard score putting the game out of reach, 37-6 for the Bears.