East rolls Des Moines North to pick up first win of season

WATERLOO - It was a much needed win for Waterloo East Friday as it delivered a near perfect 37-12 victory over the Des Moines North in front of a large homecoming crowd.
The Trojans (1-3) Derrek Allen returned the opening kickoff 70 yards to the Polar Bears 15-yard line and one play later the home team was up 7-0 on a run by senior back Kjuan Owens.
Owens was just starting to warm up as he capped the next drive off with a 48 yard burst outrunning the defense for a 48 yard score.
"This was a much needed win for us," said Owens. "We wanted to get off to a good start and our offense really got back on track. Our offensive line was getting me through the first line and I just went to work from there. The holes were pretty big and I just took what they were giving me."
The Polar Bears gave a lot to Owens as he finished with 261 yards and three scores.
"Our defense has been playing well lately and the offense just needed to get back on," added Owens.
The defense cooled down the Bears right from the start, as they only allowed 58 yards in the first half.
Compounding the Polar Bears ability to move forward was a staunch defense that forced eight fumbles with six of them being captured by the Trojans defense.
"This win felt so good for us," said linebacker Craig Willingham. "We wanted to get at them right away and not let them come at us. They talked a lot out there and we just had to answer back with hard play."
Willingham made it hard on the Bears as he made numerous hits in the backfield forcing two of the fumbles and sending one Polar Bear back to the sidelines a little dazed and confused, and without the ball as he was stuffed on a fourth down try.
"I like their mindset of talking to us," added Willingham. "It gave us a little extra spark to go out and make the plays. I wanted to make something happen and after the hit it made a big change in the game. You could tell they were a little down after that one."
The Trojans tacked on another score just before the half, as quarterback Landen Sewell delivered a perfect strike to Montez Wiggley who converted the 61 yard pitch-and-catch into a touchdown.
Justin Thomas stepped on to the field in the second half for East and hit Jameel Montgomery on a 35 yard score putting the game out of reach, 37-6 for the Bears.
"You know this team had worked very hard and they wanted this win," said Trojans coach Regis Baskerville. "You have homecoming night, the crowd was in it and it was a great atmosphere. We decided to change things up a bit and instead of deferring the kick we decided to receive it and that worked out well.
"Our discipline on defense was showing and we just needed to execute better on offense and we did at times. We finished some drives that earlier this year we had trouble doing, and the defense just really set the tone. It was a good win and now we will enjoy this tonight and look toward Waverly next week."