East names Anderson as new football coach

WATERLOO — De'Carlos Anderson has been named East High School's new head football coach pending Board of Education approval.

Anderson was a standout football player at West High School and then went on to play football at Iowa State and was a four-year letter winner in intercollegiate football. Anderson brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the position.

“I am excited to have De’Carlos Anderson take over the East Waterloo Trojan football program,” said Tim Moses, East director of athletics. “His extensive experience and knowledge of the game of football will definitely help continue the rich tradition of Trojan football. De’Carlos has a proven track record of developing student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Anderson currently serves as the Director of the UNI-CUE’s Educational Talent Search program and served as an assistant girls basketball coach at East High this past season.

“His background in education and community work will help to enhance the academic and social expectations of our student-athletes,” Moses said. “He has also been instrumental in the development of the Waterloo Summer Youth Basketball League which has served over 400 youth since its inception in 2017.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity to continue to impact the lives of youth in our community,” Anderson said “This position is an extreme honor and I will do my best to develop productive young men overall. Life is not all about sports.”

Anderson replaces Regis Baskerville who recently resigned from the position after two seasons at the helm of the Trojan program.

Approval of the position is on the board's agenda Monday.

