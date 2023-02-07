WATERLOO — The Waterloo East High boys’ basketball team will be hosting an event, in partnership with 4u Academy, Inc., for men in the Cedar Valley to help share their love of basketball with the next generation.

East head boys’ basketball coach Brent Carmichael will spearhead the event which includes a basketball skills session for boys and girls and two guest speakers from Des Moines, who will offer a workshop on the importance of mentors to adult participants.

According to Carmichael, the idea for the clinic came from a noticed lack of adult male mentors capable of dealing issues face young people in the community.

“The idea of it is that we need a lot of male mentors to be dealing with a lot of issues that our kids are dealing with during their school day,” Carmichael said. “We wanted to use basketball as the tool to get some kids there, but also get some men there to be mentors.”

Carmichael continued and said the goal of the clinic is to develop a strong mentor program that provides quality male mentorship to young men and women in Waterloo.

Noting that a healthy contingent of female role models already exists in the community, Carmichael said the goal is to match that by creating more male role models through the event.

“We need more male role models, we need more male mentors, we need more male influence with our young people to put them on the right direction,” Carmichael said. “This is a time for the community to get involved and…show that they care about our young people and want to make a difference in their lives.”

Lasting for two hours on Saturday, February 18, the clinic will begin at 10 a.m. with the skills session and workshop for the first hour. The second hour will offer the youth a chance to demonstrate their new skills to the adult participants.

Louis Fountain and Michael Dean will serve as the two guest speakers at the event.

According to a press release from Waterloo schools, Fountain served as the inaugural director of the Johnston School District Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging program. He currently works as the District Community Schools Coordinator for Des Moines Independent Community School District. Dean works at Hoover High School in Des Moines as a school counselor.

4U Academy Inc is a newly formed 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Iowa that seeks to engage and positively connect individuals and families with information and community resources in four areas: social awareness, sports instruction, fundraising, and autism resources. 4U Academy Inc has been serving individuals and families in Texas and Illinois since 2013.

For more information or to register for the free community event, please contact Carmichael by email at autism4u@ymail.com