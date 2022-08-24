East girls win Iowa Alliance Conference opener in five-set thriller

FORT DODGE – Waterloo East won its Iowa Alliance Conference volleyball opener Tuesday in thrilling fashion over Fort Dodge.

After dropping the first two sets, the Trojans won the final three to pull out the win 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-6.

Nyla Norman had 21 assists, and Addyson Haase 20 to pace East (1-0).

Faith Benhoff and Tionn Wise each had 12 kills, while Norman added 10 kills. Wise had five blocks and Benhoff four, while Karsyn Miller recorded a team-best 28 digs.

Hempstead downs West in four: In a tight, back-and-forth battle, the Mustangs edged the Wahawks, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23.

Sierra Moore led West with 16 kills, while Brianna Williams and Jada Smith each had six. Savannah Ringheden led the Wahawks with 16 assists and 13 digs. Bailey Schoepske had 22 digs.

West will host East Thursday at Hawkeye Community College.

Regents come up short twice: Waterloo Christian dropped a 25-18, 25-21 decision to Charles City, and a 25-15, 25-21 loss to Saint Ansgar in Charles City.

The Regents struggled with passing.

"We have four girls that are playing all the way around, they're not used to passing much," Waterloo Christian head coach Theresa Renaud said. "It'll get better."

Waterloo Christian's Reagan Wheeler notched seven kills in the match versus Charles City while Lauren Bergstrom dished out 13 assists.

Cross Country

West boys win Ed-Co Invite: The Wahawks blitzed the field with a score of 33 points as the Wahawks had four runners finishing in the Top Ten, individually, in the 11-team field.

Sophomore Presley Berns was third overall in 17 minutes, 40.55 seconds. Ben Ritter was fifth (18:09.05), Ryan Harn was seventh, Braden Nystrom eighth and Zephaniah Gustafson was 11th.

The West girls’ took 10th with freshmen Alisa Pajazetovic finishing 42nd for the Wahawks.