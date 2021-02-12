 Skip to main content
East girls come up short against Hempstead
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

WATERLOO -- Three different Trojan players scored in double figures but Waterloo East lost a close battle with Dubuque Hempstead Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game.

East used a strong 20-point third quarter to get within two points of the Mustangs, 38-36, with eight minutes to play.

However, Hempstead had enough answers down the stretch to hold East off.

Jaelah Stanford scored 16 to lead the Trojans who knocked down six 3-pointers.

KeKe Jefferson-Putman had 11 and Ellsas Horton 10.

East next plays Wednesday in Van Horne in a Class 4A regional opener against Benton Community.

