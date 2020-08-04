East football Ring of Honor ceremony set

WATERLOO -- Waterloo East has announced its inductees into the 16th annual football Ring of Honor. The ceremony will take place Tuesday at East and will air on Facebook and Mediacom channel 79.6 due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.
Inductees are selected by a panel of past players, coaches, administration and personnel directly related to Trojan football.
The 2020 list of inductees includes:
- Gabe Benson (1994): Finished among the top three in passing yards per game in Class 4A four times.
- George Cole (1972): Starting defensive tackle on East last undefeated state championship team in 1971. Tallied 78 tackles.
- Allen Jones (1965): All-state running back who played three seasons of varsity football, and was a state track placewinner.
- Coach Dan Hanson: Assistant under Howard Vernon, coaching the linemen who helped lay the foundation for future state title teams.
- Ryan Saddler (1991): All-stater represented East in the 1991 Iowa Shriners Classic. Saddler started four years at St. Ambrose College as a defensive back.
- Curt Wilkes (1982): Two-year starter at offensive guard and defensive tackle. Wilkes was leader and co-captain for the 1981 and 1982 Trojan football teams who rarely came off the field during the East games.
- Virgil Carr (1958): Co-captain of East's 1958 football team that was Big Six Conference and city champions. Carr was a multi-sport athlete who was an undefeated wrestler on East's state championship wrestling team.
