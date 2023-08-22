Waterloo East sophomore Landen Sewell makes a pass against Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
WATERLOO – The Waterloo East Trojans are eager to improve on last season and head coach DeCarlos Anderson says they have the tools and have put in the work to do so.
“The goal for the year is winning some games,” he put it bluntly.
Last year, East High had a rough run as the team tried to shore up its defense and gel offensively.
The Trojans struggles resulted in an 0-8 record and a negative-245 point differential. However, Anderson said that he’s had something this year that he didn’t have at the start – an entire offseason to build up and work with the Trojans.
“We now have the opportunity of an offseason, which is important for any new coach and then we’ve just been working hard,” Anderson said. “So I think we have some new things in place that we didn’t get a chance to put in last year because of the timing last year and other than that, I think that we’re looking forward to the new year.”
Anderson explained that he’s been working since the season ended in November to get the team back on track. This has meant extensive work in building discipline and teamwork with the Trojans. Physical conditioning has been another big component.
A key to that growth is a reliable senior core. Quarterback Landen Sewell is one of the upperclassmen who’s stepped up in a big way. According to Sewell, his efforts at leadership come down to building habits. He says he’s doing the things he should do when eyes aren’t on him, so that he’ll in the mindset to do it when they are.
By building good habits, Sewell hopes his younger teammates will follow his example.
“It comes down to what I do every day as an individual. Do I get my meals in? Do I do the things I need to do when nobody’s watching?” Sewell said. “And then seeing how those guys take that and see if they can build off that and if they one other guy’s doing everything he need to be doing, then they think that they to be doing what they need to be doing also.”
Offensive lineman Tuione Nai added that strength training has been another major part of the work they’ve done since November. With their job being to defend Sewell and make gaps for the runners, Nai says that he and the other offensive linemen are well-acquainted with the weight room.
“This work that we’ve been putting in, it’s vital to our team,” Nai said. “We lift and as offensive linemen is of key importance because we’re base of it all.”
Consistency has been crucial to East’s efforts. Part of that, according to linebacker Maceo Hicks, is never skipping out on practice.
“We’ve been working hard every day. I haven’t missed a practice, Landon hasn’t missed a practice, Tuione hasn’t missed a practice – most of the seniors on this team haven’t missed a practice – we’ve been working hard the whole offseason since November, so I just feel like it’s time to cash the check,” Hicks said. “The work should pay off.”
East’s first game of the season will come against West High. The last time the Trojans bested the Wahawks was in 2011. They came close last year, getting out to a 14-13 lead, but West took back the lead in the fourth quarter, ending the game 21-14.
That loss against their rival hasn’t been forgotten, but Anderson said he wants East playing with the same level of zeal in all of its games.
“West High – for me, I think – everybody gets up for it, but we should be up for every game and I think it’s just another game,” Anderson said. “If we play fast, physical and disciplined, everything else will fall into order, so that’s just kind of the mentality we have over here. We’re going to work hard and play.”
Anderson hopes a successful game against the Wahawks will kickstart not only a good season, but a winning culture in Trojan football.
“I think that when you look at East High, they’ve had a history of just not really being successful and a lot of those things have been corrected as far as for us that we need to do to be successful. Now we just need to concentrate on those things and continue to rebuild this culture over here.”
Icon Sportswire // Getty Images
#15. Revivalry: Baylor | Texas Christian
- First game at major college level: Oct. 3, 1903
- Games played: 110
- Series record: Texas Christian leads 57-48-5
- Difference: 9 games (8.2%)
Texas is so big that a 90-mile trip is just a hop down the road for fans of Fort Worth's Texas Christian Horned Frogs and Waco's Baylor Bears who make the drive every year for their annual showdown. TCU has been the dominant team in recent years, winning seven of the last eight games. The lowest-scoring game was their third one in 1899, a 0-0 tie. The highest-scoring game was a 61-58 thriller that Baylor won at home in 2014.
Tom Pennington // Getty Images
#14. Rice | Southern Methodist
- First game at major college level: Nov. 17, 1916
- Games played: 90
- Series record: Southern Methodist leads 48-41-1
- Difference: 7 games (7.8%)
This was always a big game because Rice University and Southern Methodist University are the two leading private universities in Texas, and they're in the state's two biggest cities. But Rice (Houston) and SMU (Dallas) haven't met since 2012 because SMU moved to a different conference. Although SMU won more games, Rice won the last one in 2012 (36-14) as well as the first (an unbelievable
127-3 blowout).
Bob Levey // Getty Images
#12. Iowa | Minnesota (tie)
- First game at major college level: Oct. 26, 1901
- Games played: 115
- Series record: Minnesota leads 61-52-2
- Difference: 9 games (7.8%)
This rivalry heated up in 1935 when the
Minnesota and Iowa governors waged a bet on the game with a prize hog on the line. Minnesota won the hog, but beginning in 1936, a bronze hog trophy (called "Floyd of Rosedale") has gone to the winner every year since. At the height of the rivalry in 1960, both teams were undefeated when they met with the Big 10 Championship and a Rose Bowl berth at stake. Minnesota won that one too and boasts a decisive edge in the series' long history.
David Berding // Getty Images
#11. Deep South's Oldest Rivalry: Auburn | Georgia
- First game at major college level: Nov. 27, 1902
- Games played: 119
- Series record: Georgia leads 61-52-6
- Difference: 9 games (7.6%)
Southerners love their football—high school, pro, and especially college—so this annual matchup is treasured. Although the Georgia Bulldogs have
won 15 of the last 18, there have been some nail-biters—none as stirring as the 56-49 Georgia win in 1996. It marked the 100th meeting of the two teams and the first overtime game in SEC history, a game that required four overtime periods before the Southern dust settled.
ISI Photos // Getty Images
#10. Oregon | Oregon State
- First game at major college level: Nov. 25, 1916
- Games played: 106
- Series record: Oregon leads 54-46-6
- Difference: 8 games (7.5%)
This natural rivalry between Oregon's two biggest schools, located only 50 miles apart, was called "The Civil War" for decades before the term was officially
scrapped in 2020 due to its perceived associations with slavery. The financial support of Nike, whose co-founder Phil Knight was a University of Oregon track star, has favored the Ducks in recent decades, as they've won 12 of the last 15 showdowns. Despite the Ducks' dominance and the removal of the game's nickname, however, the Thanksgiving weekend classic is still a season highlight for both teams.
Ali Gradischer // Getty Images
#9. Border War: Kansas | Missouri
- First game at major college level: Nov. 28, 1901
- Games played: 110
- Series record: Missouri leads 54-48-8
- Difference: 6 games (5.5%)
Kansas and Missouri are natural rivals as it's only a 2.5-hour straight shot on I-70 between the two campuses. Officially called the "Border Showdown" since 2004, the rivalry is historic partly because the rivals' 1911 square-off in Missouri is regarded by the NCAA as the
first-ever homecoming game. Homecoming is a tradition that later spread to countless college and high school series, usually featuring archrivals in games that feature big crowds of students and alumni and special events that surround the games. Missouri's jump to the SEC in 2012 put a temporary end to the series, but it was announced in 2020 that the teams would resume the series in 2025, 2026, 2030, and 2032.
Peter Aiken // Getty Images
#8. Border War: Colorado State | Wyoming
- First game at major college level: Nov. 25, 1905
- Games played: 108
- Series record: Colorado State leads 54-50-4
- Difference: 4 games (3.7%)
These two teams are rarely part of the conversation among college football fans—except in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Laramie, Wyoming.
One of the oldest rivalries in the West, the two teams first met Thanksgiving day in Laramie in 1899 and only paused during World War II. Lately, Wyoming has been faring well, winning nine of the last 14 games. The Bronze Boot, a traveling trophy once worn by a Colorado State ROTC instructor and soldier in the Vietnam War, goes to the winner.
The Denver Post // Getty Images
#7. America's Game: Army | Navy Game
- First game at major college level: Nov. 28, 1891
- Games played: 119
- Series record: Navy leads 58-54-7
- Difference: 4 games (3.4%)
Patriotism is on full display at this game, arguably the most storied rivalry of them all. The contest for military-branch bragging rights annually matches the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights (West Point, New York) and the Navy Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy (Annapolis, Maryland). As "America's Game," it has been played in seven other cities, but most often in Philadelphia, where they will return in 2027. The next five will be played in
five different East Coast cities.
Edward Diller // Getty Images
#3. Farmageddon: Iowa State | Kansas State
- First game at major college level: Nov. 10, 1917
- Games played: 106
- Series record: Iowa State leads 52-50-4
- Difference: 2 games (1.9%)
Most longtime rivalries are interrupted for a year or two at least once due to a World War, a pandemic, or simply a football conference realignment. Not this one. This annual meeting between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas State Wildcats has been played
every year without fail since 1917. Kansas State has won 25 of 32 since 1990 but still needs to win a few more to take over the series lead. The series holds enough interest in the heartland that it's twice been held at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, with Kansas State narrowly winning those 2009 and 2010 games.
David Purdy // Getty Images
#1. Illinois | Purdue
- First game at major college level: Oct. 8, 1892
- Games played: 97
- Series record: Purdue leads 46-45-6
- Difference: 1 game (1.0%)
No two teams that are part of a major college football rivalry are as closely matched as the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Purdue Boilermakers. Their historic record stands with only a single game of separation, and although Purdue has won their last three contests, each game had a margin of victory of one touchdown or less. The victors get to keep a
miniature replica of a cannon that was first brought to the game by Purdue students in 1905.
This story originally appeared on Best Universities and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Icon Sportswire // Getty Images
This is the fourth in a series of previews of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro high school football teams. Football previews will wrap up with Waterloo Christian on Thursday, August 24.
2023 Waterloo East Football Schedule
Aug. 25—Waterloo West, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1—Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8—Charles City, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15—@Fort Dodge, 7 p.m., Sept. 22—Marion, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29—@Mason City, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6—@Western Dubuque, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13—Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20—@Decorah, 7:30 p.m.
