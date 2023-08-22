WATERLOO – The Waterloo East Trojans are eager to improve on last season and head coach DeCarlos Anderson says they have the tools and have put in the work to do so.

“The goal for the year is winning some games,” he put it bluntly.

Last year, East High had a rough run as the team tried to shore up its defense and gel offensively.

The Trojans struggles resulted in an 0-8 record and a negative-245 point differential. However, Anderson said that he’s had something this year that he didn’t have at the start – an entire offseason to build up and work with the Trojans.

“We now have the opportunity of an offseason, which is important for any new coach and then we’ve just been working hard,” Anderson said. “So I think we have some new things in place that we didn’t get a chance to put in last year because of the timing last year and other than that, I think that we’re looking forward to the new year.”

Anderson explained that he’s been working since the season ended in November to get the team back on track. This has meant extensive work in building discipline and teamwork with the Trojans. Physical conditioning has been another big component.

A key to that growth is a reliable senior core. Quarterback Landen Sewell is one of the upperclassmen who’s stepped up in a big way. According to Sewell, his efforts at leadership come down to building habits. He says he’s doing the things he should do when eyes aren’t on him, so that he’ll in the mindset to do it when they are.

By building good habits, Sewell hopes his younger teammates will follow his example.

“It comes down to what I do every day as an individual. Do I get my meals in? Do I do the things I need to do when nobody’s watching?” Sewell said. “And then seeing how those guys take that and see if they can build off that and if they one other guy’s doing everything he need to be doing, then they think that they to be doing what they need to be doing also.”

Offensive lineman Tuione Nai added that strength training has been another major part of the work they’ve done since November. With their job being to defend Sewell and make gaps for the runners, Nai says that he and the other offensive linemen are well-acquainted with the weight room.

“This work that we’ve been putting in, it’s vital to our team,” Nai said. “We lift and as offensive linemen is of key importance because we’re base of it all.”

Consistency has been crucial to East’s efforts. Part of that, according to linebacker Maceo Hicks, is never skipping out on practice.

“We’ve been working hard every day. I haven’t missed a practice, Landon hasn’t missed a practice, Tuione hasn’t missed a practice – most of the seniors on this team haven’t missed a practice – we’ve been working hard the whole offseason since November, so I just feel like it’s time to cash the check,” Hicks said. “The work should pay off.”

East’s first game of the season will come against West High. The last time the Trojans bested the Wahawks was in 2011. They came close last year, getting out to a 14-13 lead, but West took back the lead in the fourth quarter, ending the game 21-14.

That loss against their rival hasn’t been forgotten, but Anderson said he wants East playing with the same level of zeal in all of its games.

“West High – for me, I think – everybody gets up for it, but we should be up for every game and I think it’s just another game,” Anderson said. “If we play fast, physical and disciplined, everything else will fall into order, so that’s just kind of the mentality we have over here. We’re going to work hard and play.”

Anderson hopes a successful game against the Wahawks will kickstart not only a good season, but a winning culture in Trojan football.

“I think that when you look at East High, they’ve had a history of just not really being successful and a lot of those things have been corrected as far as for us that we need to do to be successful. Now we just need to concentrate on those things and continue to rebuild this culture over here.”

Top 15 college football rivalries Top 15 college football rivalries #15. Iowa|Minnesota #14. Oregon|Oregon State #13. Red River Showdown: Oklahoma|Texas #12. Rice|Southern Methodist #11. Revivalry: Baylor|Texas Christian #10. Deep South's Oldest Rivalry: Auburn|Georgia #9. America's Game: Army|Navy Game #8. Border War: Colorado State|Wyoming #7. The Game: Michigan|Ohio State #6. Border War: Kansas|Missouri #5. Iowa|Wisconsin #4. Farmageddon: Iowa State|Kansas State #3. Border Battle: Minnesota|Wisconsin #2. Illinois|Northwestern #1. Illinois|Purdue #15. Revivalry: Baylor | Texas Christian #14. Rice | Southern Methodist #12. Iowa | Minnesota (tie) #11. Deep South's Oldest Rivalry: Auburn | Georgia #10. Oregon | Oregon State #9. Border War: Kansas | Missouri #8. Border War: Colorado State | Wyoming #7. America's Game: Army | Navy Game #3. Farmageddon: Iowa State | Kansas State #1. Illinois | Purdue

Fall Sports Preview

This is the fourth in a series of previews of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro high school football teams. Football previews will wrap up with Waterloo Christian on Thursday, August 24.

2023 Waterloo East Football Schedule

Aug. 25—Waterloo West, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1—Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8—Charles City, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15—@Fort Dodge, 7 p.m., Sept. 22—Marion, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29—@Mason City, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6—@Western Dubuque, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13—Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20—@Decorah, 7:30 p.m.

Fall Sports Preview

This is the fourth in a series of previews of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro high school football teams. Football previews will wrap up with Waterloo Christian on Thursday, August 24.

2023 Waterloo East Football Schedule

Aug. 25—Waterloo West, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1—Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8—Charles City, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15—@Fort Dodge, 7 p.m., Sept. 22—Marion, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29—@Mason City, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6—@Western Dubuque, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13—Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20—@Decorah, 7:30 p.m.