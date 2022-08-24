East coach aims for team of athletic scholars

WATERLOO – DeCarlos Anderson is feeling the pressure in his debut year as the East High football coach, but he’s more concerned with the team’s performance off the field than on.

Their debut is a rivalry game against West High. Anticipation is up with athletes and coaches alike, but Anderson said he’s stressing patience.

“Naturally, it’s easy to get amped up for a rivalry such as East and West, and we know how old it is, but it’s a pretty big deal, and for it to be our first game,” Anderson said. “And then also for us in the coaching staff to be our first game is one of those things to where we’re doing the best we can to manage the attitudes.”

Anderson himself is a West High alum, who played Division I football for Iowa State. After that, he worked for the Oakland Unified School District as a teacher, coaching football at McClymonds High School. Now taking what he’s learned in California, he hopes to instill discipline in his students, saying that hard practice “makes the games easy.”

“I’m optimistic. I think it’s really a matter of our young men buying into what we’re selling them. We’ve put together a really good coaching staff.”

According to Anderson, the core of their team is young, but they have talented senior captains in Shakur Wright, Jameel Montgomery, William Clark III, Quentin Hart, Jr., each of whom has stepped up to help mentor their teammates.

Wright carried the ball 55 times for 260 yards and two scores last season. Junior quarterback Landen Sewell threw for 549 yards and five scores while splitting time with Justin Thomas.

Montgomery, Wright and Ahdan Muhammad combined for 30 catches for 332 yards and touchdown in 2021.

Clark was the team’s leading tackler last season with 56 tackles

But while solid performances on the field are important, Anderson said he’s also stressing the importance his team’s academic standing. It’s his hope that the discipline he drills in won’t just help them in blocking, catching and tackling, but in hitting the books.

“The pressure is really not football for me. I think it’s really helping the student athletes understand the importance of being a student – making sure our academics are sound – I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve looked at and taken on is really ensuring our kids are buying in in the classroom as well.”

In addition to his spot as the coach for East High, Anderson is the educational talent search director for the University of Northern Iowa. It’ with that second cap in mind that he hopes to create a team of student athletes with an emphasis on “student.”

“I was blessed to go and play Division I ball and things of that nature. However, there’s many of your young men who may not have had that opportunity,” Anderson said. “But if we’re making sound young men to when they go out in life, whatever they do, we’re creating some discipline, some accountability and some different structures that are going to benefit them regardless.”