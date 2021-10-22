East closes season with big win

WATERLOO - Waterloo East junior wideout Martez Wiggley had his sights on having a big night and sending the Trojan seniors out with a big victory.

Wiggley not only went out big himself with his performance, but delivered as well helping his team say goodbye to their seniors with an exciting fight to the finish victory over the Marion Wolves 20-14 Friday at Memorial Stadium.

I knew if I went out and had a good game, along with everyone else we should get the 'W", said Wiggley. "Honestly I wanted to go all out in this last game for the seniors that have put a lot into this. It didn't matter what it took we were going to go out and win."

After falling behind 7-0 in a defensive struggle, Wiggley came up with a huge catch of 36 yards that put the Trojans (2-7) in the red zone. Three plays later KJuan Owens smashed through the defense for a 7-6 game. The pass play on the two-point conversion was denied.

The Trojans stuffed the Wolves on their next series and both teams went into the locker room with a one point advantage to Marion.

East took the lead early in the fourth quarter as Wiggley hauled in a 19 yard strike from quarterback, Landen Sewell, and the pair connected again on the extra point try to take a 14-7 lead.

Marion marched right back on their following possession and completed a short drive with a 41 yard scoring strike from Alex Mota to Kaiden Griffith.

With eight minutes remaining to play, the Trojans mounted a long drive, burning up five minutes to take the lead.

The key play on the drive was produced by Wiggley's hands as he snatched a high pass away from the defender and came down with the ball at the one yard line.

Owens put the team ahead for good with a bulldozing run through the Wolves defense.

"Coach, (Xavier Baskerville) audibled us out of the play that I caught the pass on," said Wiggley. "It worked out pretty good."

The defense rose to the challenge and shut down the Wolves after they threatened, getting close to the East 30 with under a minute to play.

Wiggley once again came through making a huge sack of Mota on the 35 yard line. The Trojans forced a fumble on fourth down to seal the deal.

"This was a great game for these guys and a great way for the seniors to go out," said Baskerville. "They played their hearts out and they say you're only as good as the last game you played. These guys will be remembered for playing one of their best games to end the season."

With the Trojans season now over the outlook is very promising for Baskerville and the returning Trojans from this 2-7 campaign.

"This has been a pretty tough season, but these guys went out game-after-game and got better," said Baskerville. "It's always tough to say goodbye to your seniors and we are going to lose quite a few."

The Trojans will come back in 2022 minus 23 players from this years squad. With a lot of offensive players returning, including both quarterbacks and three starting offensive linemen, Baskerville smiled when looking ahead to next years team.

"We have a lot of offensive players coming back, but we have a few holes in defense, that we are hoping some kids will step into those roles," said Baskerville. "We have a great group of sophomores moving up and a good freshmen class that has some speed and size and will compete for spots.

"We have Martez coming back and he will be a good leader for the kids coming in. We will miss the fight we got from our seniors, but now these younger guys will need to step it up and help fill some holes and give us depth. We are excited about the team moving up."

Wiggley looks forward toward next season and can't wait to embrace a leadership role.

"I want to take that bigger role next year," said Wiggley. "This team played hard and we will be better next year."

