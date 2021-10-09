East can't keep pace with Western Dubuque

WATERLOO – Waterloo East scored first Friday.

Unfortunately, it was all Western Dubuque of Epworth thereafter as the Bobcats rolled to a 55-21 Class 4A victory over the Trojans at Memorial Stadium

Kjuan Owens scored on an 8-yard run on East’s first possession to give the Trojans an early lead. Owens set up the score with a 32-yard reception from Justin Thomas.

But the Bobcats responded by scoring the next 55 points, including 48 in the first half.

Western Dubuque rolled to 436 total yards – 239 rushing and 197 passing.

In the fourth quarter, Shakur Wright scored a 67-yard rushing touchdown, and Craig Willingham returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

Thomas finished 8 of 14 for 83 yards. Martez Wiggley had three catches for 28 yards, and Owens had four for 36.

East (1-6) plays at Decorah next Friday

Thursday

West rolls Jeff

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Quarterback Tyree Gardner accounted for five touchdowns, three rushing and two throwing, to help Waterloo West past Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-14, in a prep football game Thursday night at rainy Kingston Stadium.

The Wahawks (3-4) remain in Class 5A playoff contention with the victory. Jefferson falls to 0-7.

West rushed for 354 yards in the game, getting 166 yards and three TDs from Nathan Anderson. Cavelle Fay also had a touchdown run for the Wahawks, who led 21-7 after a quarter, 35-14 at halftime and 55-14 after three quarters.

Gardner’s TD passes were 10 yards to Terez Smith in the first quarter and 2 yards to Jaylund Roby in the second. Linebacker Naquevian Murphy’s 55-yard fumble recovery and return accounted for West’s other touchdown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0