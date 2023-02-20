WATERLOO – East High advanced to the Class 4A substate semifinals in a no-room-for-error slugfest with Iowa City High.

The Trojans were down 34-32 going into halftime, but with all hands on deck, they scored 48 points in the second half and pulled away for good in the fourth quarter to win 80-74 over the Little Hawks.

“We knew we were going to be in a fight,” head coach Brent Carmichael said. “I’m just glad my guys have fought all year and faced adversity all year and came out with the win.”

The lead see-sawed back and forth throughout the night and East had difficulty covering the relentless offensive game of Shamar Benton and Evan Lampe, who combined for 44 points. Jamauryus Bradford-Gates led the assault for the Trojans. The senior guard scoring 26 points to keep East in the game and pull out the win.

East senior forward Kewone Jones went from scoreless in the first quarter to breaking through with 17 points in the second half. In the fourth quarter, Jones made the assist to Jameel Montgomery for the last go-ahead basket of the game. According to Jones, the seniors had worked hard to get one last home game, so the pressure was on to make it count and turn his evening around.

“Coach always tells us let the game come to us, don’t force it, so I kind of stuck by that in the first quarter – I wasn’t really forcing it,” Jones said. “And in the second half, it was like, ‘win or go home,’ so at that point it was either go score and get stops, dive on the floor, or we’ll be done.”

However, Carmichael credited another player for East’s breakthrough over City.

“I want to say Kewone and then Jamauryus Bradford-Gates, but I tell you, Quentin Hart’s threes really propelled us,” Carmichael said. “Jamauryus did what he did, but I think those threes by QJ really gave us the lift we needed.”

In the fourth quarter, the Little Hawks made several costly fouls that resulted in free throws. The Trojans obliged made them pay going 12-14, hampering them in the final stretch and letting East build distance and sealing the win.

The Trojans will face West Des Moines Valley on Friday in the hopes of advancing to the Finals.

East 80, City High 74 IOWA CITY - Shamar Benton 10-15 1-4 22, Trey Wright 4-9 1-1 11, Samuel Mbigazo 1-1 2-4 4, Evan Lampe 9-13 1-2 20, Thomas Ksobiech 4-8 0-0 10, Parker Sutherland 2-2 0-0 4, Jameer James 0-1 0-0 0, Matt Schaeckenbach 0-2 0-2 0, Austin Rindels 1-1 0-0 3. WATERLOO EAST - Quentin Hart, Jr. 3-5 1-1 9, Jameel Montgomery 5-9 2-2 14, Kewone Jones 6-17 9-9 25, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates 8 11-14 26, DeJuan Rambus 1-3 0-0 3, Da’Jon Sharkey 1-1 0-0 3, Mekhi Sailor 0-1 0-0 0. Iowa City;18;16;22;18 – 74 Waterloo East;14;18;26;22 – 80 3-point goals – Iowa City 6-13 (Benton 1-2, Wright 2-4, Ksobiech 2-4, James 0-1, Schaeckenbach 0-1, Rindels 1-1), Waterloo East 8-15 (Hart 2-3, Montgomery 0-1, Jones 4-7, Rambus 1-2, Sharkey 1-1, Sailor 0-1.