East athletics charts new path without McGraw, Leonard

“I still want to be here,” Leonard said. “We’ll see what happens. … I love East High football.”

East’s new direction

Change has been occurring at the top.

In 2018, Huff was hired as the Waterloo Schools district athletics director, Joseph Parker was named East High’s principal and Kingsley Botchway II entered as the chief officer of human resources and equity.

Tim Moses will take over as East’s athletics director for Brenton Shavers in July while also providing input during the process of filling current coaching vacancies at the school.

“In the past couple board meetings we’ve seen quite a bit of proposed turnover at East,” Waterloo school board member Astor Williams said, during the most recent Board of Education meeting. “I’m just curious to know what we are looking for going forward?”

Botchway responded, “There’s a change that is occurring as far as the vision for East High. I know that many of you know the history of East High and what it has meant to athletics, not only in the community but also for the state.