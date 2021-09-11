Dodgers too much for East as Trojans fall to old Big 8 rival

The good certainly outweighed the bad for Fort Dodge, but Moser’s squad was flagged for 16 penalties, including 13 in the first half spanning 105 yards.

“Just a lot of stupid stuff we can’t keep doing,” Moser said. “Some of it was lack of communication. Some of it was lack of discipline. But it put us in way too many 2nd-and-long and 3rd-and-long situations, which negated our turnover advantage.

“I think you could go up and down our lineup and say something good about a lot of our guys…but you could also point out the plays where mistakes were made for all of them, too. That happens. It’s OK. We’re a work in progress. And I’ll say this: East is a hard-nosed ballclub. They’re the most physical and athletic team we’ve faced so far, which I could tell (beforehand) from watching them on film. They’ve got some impressive players.”

Thomas threw for 188 yards, while Kjuan Owens — a 260-pound bruiser with some flash in the backfield — rushed for 138 yards on just 14 carries.

The Trojans had two opportunities stall in goal-to-go situations, and three more drives into Dodger territory that were thwarted.

Owens had the lone East score, rumbling 53 yards to paydirt on the first snap of the second half. Martez Wiggley caught six passes for 109 yards.