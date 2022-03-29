Carol of the Bells: How Waterloo native Joe Bell helped change two communities

In 1959, Alaska and Hawaii became the final two states added to the union. "Gigi" won the Academy Award for Best Picture while Miles Davis released his signature album, "Kind of Blue." Magic Johnson, Weird Al and Mike Pence were all born, while Feb. 3 became known as "The Day the Music Died."

It was also the year Joe and Judy Bell left Waterloo for Maryville, Missouri. In 1959, the Bells weren't allowed to vote. They weren't allowed to drink from the same water fountain, swim at the same pool or eat at the same restaurant as people who didn't look like them.

That was because Joe and Judy Bell are black. In 1959, they and all who looked like them were still five years away from being given the rights that white people possessed. It was a difficult time for the country and for the Bells.

Over the course of six decades, however, Joe and Judy Bell wound up helping the communities of Maryville, Missouri, and Port Byron, Illinois, change for the better.

For whom the Bell tolls

Joe Bell was raised by his grandmother on Fowler Street in Waterloo. He attended Waterloo East where he played football for Don Hanson. Joe starred at running back for the Trojans and was a standout in track as well.

Hanson, who graduated from Northwest Missouri State, believed Bell had what it took to play collegiate football and reached out to the Bobcat's coaching staff. The coaches invited Joe down for an interview and ended up giving him a scholarship.

Joe graduated from East High in the spring of '59. His wife Judy went by the last name Kincaid back then. Her uncle, Bob Kincaid, was a long-time coach at Northern Iowa. The two were not yet married, but in the fall of the same year, they both left the home they knew and were comfortable with for Maryville.

Life in Waterloo was vastly different than life in the Jim Crow south, they both found out.

“The people in the South were … I don’t know,” Joe began. “On campus, the students had no problem. I had a lot of friends, but the people in town weren’t used to having Blacks around there. There were times it caused some problems."

Joe described one such problem his sophomore year, after he and Judy had married. They were living in an apartment at that time as Joe balanced school, football and track while Judy worked.

“She went to the laundromat one day," Joe began. "The people didn’t like the idea of her being there. Once people found out she was my wife, they treated us completely differently. Like I said, they weren’t used to having Blacks around there.”

Judy told of another experience connected to the laundry. It happened not long after the couple moved to Maryville, when she noticed how different this place was from home.

“When I moved to Maryville I couldn’t get a job,” she said. “I was trying to get a job at Hy-Vee and the man said, ‘I’d like to hire you, but I can’t because it’ll affect my business.’ So the minister at the United Methodist Church said he’d find me a job. He’s the one who got me a job at the hospital.

“I had to work in the laundry until I got the opportunity to take courses to become a nurse’s aide. I decided I was going to do it for my future. I got to the point where I went to the (hospital) rooms and this old lady in her 90s pointed her finger at me as I went in and she called me the N-word and everything. I was raised in the North so I was like, ‘I’m not standing for this crap.’ I stayed in the laundry where people loved me.”

These experiences weren't unique to Maryville. As an athlete, Joe and the football team traveled for away games throughout the Missouri-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Racism remained prevalent on the road as well.

“Some of the kids (at other schools) were pretty rude,” Joe said. “When you’re a Black man in the south in 1959 there’s a lot of prejudice going on. We had a 2 o’clock road game once. After the game, we went to a restaurant to eat and the owner didn’t want to serve me. He said, ‘We don’t serve bus drivers here.’ My coach said, ‘He’s not the bus driver, he’s a member of the team.’ The guy said, ‘I’m sorry, we still won’t serve him here.’ Then my coach said, ‘Well, we’ll have to go someplace else to eat.’ The guy gave in after that.”

Joe said it was good to know someone "had his back." Judy already described being "loved" in the laundry room at the local hospital. Both of them said, "Once people got to know us, they loved us."

Joe somebody

With great perseverance, Joe and Judy made it to 1963. In the spring of that year, Joe became first African-American to graduate from Northwest Missouri State. It was a barrier he says he was "excited" to break.

Joe even had another exciting opportunity presented to him. After graduation, he was approached by a future Hall of Fame head coach for the Minnesota Vikings: Bud Grant.

At the time, Grant was the head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. He offered Joe an opportunity to try out for the Blue Bombers if wanted to continue his athletic career. A sense of love and dedication to his family, however, led him to turn the offer down.

"I was married," Joe said. "We'd had our first child at that time and I wanted a guaranteed job right out of school."

After completing his graduate work at the University of Illinois in vocational and technical education, Joe and Judy moved back to Iowa with their oldest son. Davenport was their first stop as Joe taught at an orphanage, Annie Wittenmyer Home, for two years. From there, he received an opportunity to break down yet another barrier, this one in Illinois.

The Bells moved to Port Byron, where Joe accepted a teaching and coaching job at Riverdale High School. An instructor of electronics, drafting, physical education and summer drivers education, Joe became the first African-American teacher in Riverdale's history. He was also the first African-American coach in the school's history.

Joe spent the next 26 years as Riverdale's football coach and 35 years as a teacher. He retired in 2000.

Bell ringer

The Bells still live near Port Byron. They built a farm near there several decades back. Now 81, Joe and Judy enjoy spending their time gardening most days.

The days of not being able to vote and eat at the same restaurants as white people are long gone. While racism still exists, the Bells say the community of Port Byron has loved them and continues to love them to this day.

“They absolutely adore him out here,” Judy said. “I went to the grocery store two weeks ago. I was wearing my mask still and this man came up to me in line and I told him to go ahead. He looked at me and said, ‘Thank you, but ma'am can I ask your last name?’ So I told him it was Bell and he said, ‘I knew it was you! I played football for Coach Bell in 1975.’ Mask and all he recognized me. They just adore Joe out here. They adore my kids out here too.”

Joe and Judy ended up having two sons, who became the first African-American children to attend Riverdale. Joe and Judy now have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sixty-one years after not being able to get a job at Hy-Vee because of her skin color, one of Judy's grandsons is now a chemical engineer in Minnesota.

Because of his perseverance, desire to make the best out of his own situation and his drive to provide for his loved ones, Joe Bell was able to make a difference in his family's life.

His influence extended far beyond his own family, however.

In October of last year, Joe was honored at halftime of Northwest Missouri State's homecoming game. He was named grand marshal and received a plaque commemorating his, "perseverance, pursuit of higher education and his long distinguished career as an educator." He also was honored by Northwest Black Alumni and Friends Chapter while the department of athletics recognized him during its M-Club Hall of Fame Banquet.

To Judy, however, it wasn't the plaque, the title or the honors that meant the most that weekend. It was the things people said to Joe that stood out to her.

"When the story came out on Joe (being honored) we had people who went to college with us reach out to him," she said. "One of them was a man named Barnes. He told Joe that it was because of him that his life changed. He saw how Joe was treated and he didn’t like it.

"When we went down for the celebration, we had a young man (who was Black) come up to the booth we were in to talk to Joe, and he just wanted to thank him. He had a white wife and two children. He looked at Joe and said, ‘Without you, I never would’ve had this.’ I just about bawled. You don’t realize how you’re affecting other people by doing something good.”

Six decades after being being called slurs and told he wasn't welcome, Joe Bell was being told he changed the lives of two men. Maryville, Missouri, and Port Byron, Illinois, have both seen change come over their respective communities, considering where they were 60 years ago. Those changes started with a man from Waterloo Iowa, who graduated from East High in 1959.

The Bells still come back to Waterloo every now and then. Joe's cousins, the Roby family, and Judy's family, the Kincaids, still live in town. They make sure to come back for class reunions too. Not everyone at the high school reunions might know the kind of impact Joe has had on two different communities. For the Bells, however, it's not about that.

Joe Bell left Maryville better than how he found it. He's still in Port Byron, and given the history he and his family have made there, it's safe to say he'll have left that better than he found it as well.

To Judy, that's the biggest lesson to take away from his story.

“Live your life as you think it should be,” she said. “You never know how you affect other people just by being good yourself.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0