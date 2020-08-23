Baskerville begins program-building process at East

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Regis Baskerville enters his first season as Waterloo East’s head coach with a mission that goes beyond wins and losses.

“Being from this community, I wanted to give back to the community to help these kids out,” Baskerville said, during a recent practice. “A lot of them come from a single-parent household and I can kind of be that role model for them. I’m all about giving back to the youth and mentoring the youth.

“The talent is here definitely, it’s just putting the right pieces together, getting the kids to trust the process and buy into what we’re doing. We have a saying around here that goes, ‘Win the day.’ That’s what we’re going to do here.”

Baskerville’s playing career included a stop at Cedar Falls High School, where he was an all-conference linebacker for coaching legend Pat Mitchell. He then started two years for another successful coach in Iowa Central Community College’s Kevin Twait before Mitchell invited Baskerville to join his coaching staff as an assistant.

“The organization, the communication and the brotherhood,” Baskerville said, recalling what he’s learned during his football journey that he plans to carry into East’s head coaching role.