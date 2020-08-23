Baskerville begins program-building process at East

WATERLOO — Regis Baskerville enters his first season as Waterloo East’s head coach with a mission that goes beyond wins and losses.
“Being from this community, I wanted to give back to the community to help these kids out,” Baskerville said, during a recent practice. “A lot of them come from a single-parent household and I can kind of be that role model for them. I’m all about giving back to the youth and mentoring the youth.
“The talent is here definitely, it’s just putting the right pieces together, getting the kids to trust the process and buy into what we’re doing. We have a saying around here that goes, ‘Win the day.’ That’s what we’re going to do here.”
Baskerville’s playing career included a stop at Cedar Falls High School, where he was an all-conference linebacker for coaching legend Pat Mitchell. He then started two years for another successful coach in Iowa Central Community College’s Kevin Twait before Mitchell invited Baskerville to join his coaching staff as an assistant.
“The organization, the communication and the brotherhood,” Baskerville said, recalling what he’s learned during his football journey that he plans to carry into East’s head coaching role.
Prior to being named head coach this summer, Baskerville served as the Trojans’ defensive coordinator. His staff this fall includes a pair of former UNI football players. Terrance Freeney and Wilmot Wellington will serve as offensive and defensive coordinators.
“Those guys have been doing a tremendous job,” Baskerville said. “They were on staff last year. The kids are buying into what they’re doing and they’re excited.”
The 2020 Trojans have some weapons. Junior Kjuan Owens is set to build upon a successful sophomore season in which he rushed for 915 yards on 127 carries.
“He’s a leader on our football team,” Baskerville said. “Where he goes, we’re going to follow. We’re going to feed him the ball.”
Owens will be running behind an offensive line that has impressed Baskerville with its athleticism.
“It’s going to be a fun season running behind them,” Owens said. “They’re blocking, creating holes.
“If they make the blocks, I can make something happen.”
At quarterback, the Trojans will have a first-year varsity starter. Junior Joseph Spates is battling with sophomore Justin Thomas for duties in a competitive race that may carry into the start of the season.
“JT is a true pocket passer, throws a really good ball, delivers the ball on time, fundamentals are very good,” Baskerville said. “Joseph Spates is more of a dual threat. It might come down to a point where we use them both with their styles. We’ve just got to figure that out.”
No matter who is at the helm, East’s QB will have quality targets. Martez Wiggley has grown to 6-4 with good hands entering his sophomore season. Ramir Scott recorded 26 catches and two touchdowns in 2019.
On defense, Mateo Martinez is back as a senior linebacker after making 57 tackles. Chase Niles returns to the defensive secondary where he made 48.5 tackles.
“We’ve shown in camp that we’re pretty fast and very physical so far,” Baskerville said. “I think we’re going to pick up where we left off. It’s just the mental game that we’ve got to get with these guys because they’re a lot younger.”
The Trojans will look to take another step forward after competing weekly throughout a 3-6 season.
“We’re going to win football games and that’s the difference this year at Waterloo East,” Baskerville said. “Last year we competed. We were in every game. This year we’re going to try to take that next step in winning our games that we’re in, finishing strong.”
Teaching skills that can lead to success outside the lines is a main point of emphasis for Baskerville.
“Not only do I want to win football games, but I want to help these kids win at life,” Baskerville said.
