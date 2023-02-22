DIKE — The Dike-New Hartford Community School District’s football field has been selected as a winner of Pioneer Athletics’ 2022 Fields of Excellence® Award.

The awards program recognizes the hard work and dedication of athletic field maintenance in facilities across the country. Out of the many applications received each year, a select group is chosen for the Fields of Excellence Award.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to our Building & Grounds Team for their leadership and expertise that led to this award: Waylon Bern, Curt Johnson, and Ron Westerman,” said Justin Stockdale, DNH Superintendent. “Their tireless efforts and dedication to maintain our football field to a high standard of excellence is reflected in this outstanding recognition.”

As a benefit of the award, DNH will receive a certificate of recognition and a Fields of Excellence banner to be displayed at the field.

A full list of 2022 Fields of Excellence Award winners can be found at pioneerathletics.com/fields-of-excellence.

Coaches Named Finalists for NHSACA: Dike-New Hartford High School Head Volleyball Coach Diane Harms and Assistant Coach Lawrence Harms have been named finalists for National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) National Coach of the Year awards.

Diane Harms is one of eight finalists for the Volleyball Coach of the Year, while Lawrence Harms is one of eight finalists for the Girls’ Assistant Coach of the Year.

Over her 20 years coaching the Wolverines, Diane Harms has led the program to eight state championships. Lawrence Harms has served as the assistant coach of the Wolverines varsity volleyball team for 20 years.

“We are incredibly proud of Diane and Lawrence for being nominated for these incredible national honors,” said Cody Eichmeier, DNH Activities Director. “To be nominated for National Coach of the Year honors is an achievement in itself, and both coaches are well deserving. I want to congratulate them both for this outstanding recognition.”

The NHSACA is the oldest association in the nation formed by coaches. Each year, the NHSACA recognizes high school coaches and athletic directors across 16 total sports areas nationwide. For more information about the NHSACA, visit nhsaca.org.