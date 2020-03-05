Dike-New Hartford falls in 3A state girls’ basketball semifinals

DES MOINES – Dike-New Hartford trailed by eight points to start the game.
And was still down by seven after three quarters.
But the No. 1 Wolverines still had an opportunity to rally past No. 5 North Polk in the Class 3A girls’ state basketball semifinals Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Wolverines finally took the lead late in the game before falling just short in a heartbreaking 46-44 setback to the Comets.
Dike-New Hartford (23-2) saw its 21-game winning streak come to an end against a veteran North Polk team that reached the 3A state finals for the second straight season.
“We fought really hard against a very good team,” Dike-New Hartford coach Bruce Dall said. “We got down early, but we battled back and gave it everything we had. You have to give North Polk credit. They hit their free throws down the stretch and that’s what sealed it for them.”
The Comets advance to face No. 2 Clear Lake or No. 3 Bishop Heelan in the 3A championship game at 8 p.m. Friday.
Down 32-25 after three quarters, the Wolverines fought back with their season on the line.
Dike-New Hartford took its first lead of the game on a drive to the basket by Sophia Hoffmann, but North Polk’s Maggie Phipps came right back to swish a 3-pointer. That gave the Comets a 39-38 lead with 4:11 left.
The Wolverines trailed 44-42 before Hoffmann was fouled in the final seconds. She missed both free throws before North Polk’s Lucy Schaffer countered by hitting two free throws to ice the win.
Phipps, a Drake recruit, came alive after being held scoreless in the first half. She drained two big threes in the third quarter, including hitting a corner trey that stretched the Comet lead to 32-25.
Phipps finished with 13 points and five rebounds.
All-stater Ellie Foster, a Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit, led the Wolverines with 12 points.
“North Polk is a great team and we knew they were going to be a tough opponent,” Foster said. “We knew it was going to be a good battle. It’s tough to finish like this, but we still had a great year. This team worked really hard to make it this far.”
North Polk’s Jaedon Murphy, a Wartburg College recruit, collected game-highs with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Dike-New Hartford was held to 36.4 percent shooting from the field, but the Wolverines also held North Polk to 35.1 shooting. The difference was at the line where the Comets hit 14-of-16 free-throw attempts. Dike-New Hartford was 10-of-15 from the line.
Dall credited the effort his team played with all season.
“This is a really special group of girls who put a lot of time and effort into the sport,” he said. “They do everything the right way as far as being student-athletes and competing the right way. It’s a classy group of kids and our seniors have really led the way.”
The Wolverines fell behind 8-0 to start the game before eventually chipping away at North Polk’s lead.
Morgan Weber converted on a drive just before the halftime horn sounded as Dike-New Hartford drew within 23-20 at halftime.
“We struggled to get our shots to fall, but we kept battling into the fourth quarter,” Weber said. “We changed our defense, and put a lot more pressure on the ball and forced some steals. We had our chances, but just came up a little bit short.”