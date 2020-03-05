Dike-New Hartford falls in 3A state girls’ basketball semifinals

DES MOINES – Dike-New Hartford trailed by eight points to start the game.

And was still down by seven after three quarters.

But the No. 1 Wolverines still had an opportunity to rally past No. 5 North Polk in the Class 3A girls’ state basketball semifinals Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Wolverines finally took the lead late in the game before falling just short in a heartbreaking 46-44 setback to the Comets.

Dike-New Hartford (23-2) saw its 21-game winning streak come to an end against a veteran North Polk team that reached the 3A state finals for the second straight season.

“We fought really hard against a very good team,” Dike-New Hartford coach Bruce Dall said. “We got down early, but we battled back and gave it everything we had. You have to give North Polk credit. They hit their free throws down the stretch and that’s what sealed it for them.”

The Comets advance to face No. 2 Clear Lake or No. 3 Bishop Heelan in the 3A championship game at 8 p.m. Friday.

Down 32-25 after three quarters, the Wolverines fought back with their season on the line.