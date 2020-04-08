Delay of game: High school athletic officials talk about state of high school sports

While neighboring states such as Nebraska and Illinois already have canceled their spring sports seasons, those moves corresponded with the closure of schools.

“As long as we have the chance that we’re going to have students back in school and we’re going to have an opportunity to use facilities, then we’re going to keep planning as if we will (have extracurricular activities),” Keating said.

“If we get to the point where we don’t have the chance because we don’t have school in session, we don’t have facilities, then we’ll have to make some hard decisions. For now, we’re different enough from those states because we have not called school off for the remainder of the year.”

No sports will ultimately resume until they’re able to operate within guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Public Health. Even then, facilities must be available and open for play to begin.

“What we’re trying to do is take each scenario as it comes to us,” Keating said. “We’ve really been focused on a May 1 start and trying to do everything we can without getting sidetracked by, ‘Well what do we do if they go to May 15 (school closure)? What do we do if they tell us the governor decides that we’re not going to have school for the remainder of the year?’