Crowds present new challenges for fall high school sports

As crowds grew in size during baseball and softball postseason play, gaps of space between fans often proved harder to find. If administrators couldn’t properly manage smaller crowds baseball and softball draws, it’s hard to believe a sport like football would be any different absent restrictions. Even with larger venues, is there enough staff on hand to patrol the extra real estate?

There is precedent for a state governing body limiting crowd size. The IHSAA restricted attendance to 100 spectators from each team’s traveling party for the state basketball finals inside spacious Wells Fargo Arena last March.

“We didn’t know how big this thing was back then,” Keating said. “It’s not how many people, it’s what do they do when they get there. You could have 50 people at the game and if they all sit together what have you gained?

“By now I think we all know what six feet is. Some districts I’m sure will require masks and we say, ‘Absolutely, yes.’ If your county is in an area where cases are high and the rest of the county is saying wear masks, then go ahead.”

By recommending instead of requiring spectators to wear masks, a door has been left open for each school to close the way it finds appropriate.