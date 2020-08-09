Crowds present new challenges for fall high school sports

Looking forward to the fall sports season, the kids competing may be all right. But what about the faces in the crowd?
New challenges await school administrators inside football stadiums and volleyball gymnasiums. Football draws the largest crowds of any sanctioned prep sport, while volleyball and girls’ swimming will become the first indoor sports to take pace during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social distancing has been identified as the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Yet if you attended baseball and softball games this summer, it may have been difficult to tell we’re in the middle of a pandemic by glancing into a crowd.
An unrestricted number of over 17,000 fans showed up for Iowa’s state softball championship week, a figure Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive director Jean Berger says is on par with attendance previous seasons since expansion to a five-class event.
Depending on the game, bleachers down each baseline didn’t always have the alternating empty rows of fans as intended. Groups of lawn chairs lined the outfield fence and the outfield bleachers were often filled.
“I think sometimes they were and other times they weren’t,” Berger responded, when asked if spectators were appropriately social distanced in Fort Dodge. “I would tell you that was true to almost every softball game I went to all year.
“I don’t know what that speaks to, to be honest. Maybe those fans have been sitting next to each other all summer in the same town. I think there were times in the bleachers that there was spacing.
“It’s very difficult. You give your guidance and you rely on them to do what they think is necessary for their own personal situation.”
On the boys’ side, the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s state baseball tournament had the luxury of being played inside spacious Principal Park, home of the AAA minor league Iowa Cubs. Seats were zip tied shut in order to force social distancing. Ticket sales were capped at 1,800 per game -- well below the venue's 11,500 capacity -- and nearly 30,000 fans attended the 2020 state event.
Yet, even with a successful way to implement social distancing, some zip ties were cut by groups of spectators wanting to sit next to each other. When games ran long, crowds of hundreds were huddled together outside of the stadium waiting to be allowed in for the next game.
“At some point you have to depend on personal responsibility,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “There are different levels of that. People get comfortable with each other. They get comfortable with people they are neighbors with, comfortable with people they are in a school community with and sometimes that leads to letting our guard down.
“I’m as guilty. I think most of us are. We’ve got to continually remind ourselves to do the things we’ve been asked to do.”
Ultimately, how do you manage a crowd that naturally gravitates toward the social nature live sports provide? That’s the conundrum many administrators face this fall when the stakes are elevated.
Keating and Berger each identify social distancing as an overarching safety principal in all areas of fall sports return-to-play guidance.
Yet, when asked about restricting crowd size or requiring spectators to wear masks, they both responded, “One size does not fit all.”
That’s generally true. Some schools have larger gymnasiums that allow for more fans to be socially distanced, while football stadiums vary in size and configuration with hillsides and space along the field often available for crowds to spread out.
The virus also may be spreading at a more rapid rate in one county than another. Berger and Keating have put their trust in each school to follow local county health department recommendations concerning gatherings.
Some conferences were proactive this past summer. The Mississippi Valley Conference, for example, limited tickets to three spectators per player and coach.
Yet, those types of regulations proved harder to find during district and regional competitions.
As crowds grew in size during baseball and softball postseason play, gaps of space between fans often proved harder to find. If administrators couldn’t properly manage smaller crowds baseball and softball draws, it’s hard to believe a sport like football would be any different absent restrictions. Even with larger venues, is there enough staff on hand to patrol the extra real estate?
There is precedent for a state governing body limiting crowd size. The IHSAA restricted attendance to 100 spectators from each team’s traveling party for the state basketball finals inside spacious Wells Fargo Arena last March.
“We didn’t know how big this thing was back then,” Keating said. “It’s not how many people, it’s what do they do when they get there. You could have 50 people at the game and if they all sit together what have you gained?
“By now I think we all know what six feet is. Some districts I’m sure will require masks and we say, ‘Absolutely, yes.’ If your county is in an area where cases are high and the rest of the county is saying wear masks, then go ahead.”
By recommending instead of requiring spectators to wear masks, a door has been left open for each school to close the way it finds appropriate.
“There has to be some ability locally for the school to handle as they see fit,” Berger said. “I think because the one size fits all doesn’t really apply, we haven’t given a lot of mandates that you have to do this.”
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently addressed an announcement of no positive COVID-19 cases inside the NBA bubble by stating, “I think it’s a great example for the country. No. 1, our leader had a vision, knew how to organize, did it efficiently. And the participants, unlike many of our citizens, have been very disciplined about reaching this goal and coming together for a common purpose.”
Unlike professional and collegiate athletes, high school athletes are competing without being regularly tested for COVID-19. While we have no way of knowing how many asymptomatic participants spread the virus to each other, the plan in place for summer sports successfully prevented any major documented outbreaks within teams.
Keating, Berger and other state leaders -- along with athletics directors and coaches -- have worked tirelessly to provide an opportunity for competition to resume this fall. Neighboring states Illinois and Minnesota didn’t find those solutions.
Still, there’s more that can be done to secure a safe environment for high school sports. It starts with those of us who show up to games.
“There’s always room for tighter adherence to protocols by fans and everybody else involved,” Keating said. “The one thing that I heard that was concerning from administrators was the spectators maybe didn’t view those protocols quite as intensely as the players and the coaches.
“That’s a function of our day-to-day activities. You can walk into stores, restaurants, bars, etc., and you’re going to see people out and about. Some are masked up, some are distancing and then others are not.”
