West boys sixth at Western Dubuque; CF boys' golf win triangular

EPWORTH – Waterloo West took sixth overall in the 18 team Western Dubuque Invitational Thursday.

The Wahawks finished with 165 points. Cedar Rapids Kennedy edged Marion, 42 to 52 to win.

Miles Wilson of Kennedy was the medalists winning in 15:45.0

Sophomores Presley Berns and Ben Ritter led West by finishing 15th and 30th, respectively. Berns crossed in 17:45.2, and Ritter came across in 18:16.9

Ryan Harn was 37th, Braden Nystrom 41st and Josiah Wendland 42nd to round out the scoring runners for the Wahawks.

Boys’ golf

Cedar Falls wins triangular at Irv: The Tigers had three golfers card 37s – Evan Schofield, Anthony Galvan and Graham Bremner -- as they topped Cedar Rapids Kennedy by a stroke, 149-150, at Irv Warren Memorial.

Waterloo West finished third with a 166. The Wahawks were led Fletcher Gerrans and Brody Schmidt. Both players shot 40.