 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

West boys sixth at Western Dubuque; CF boys' golf win triangular

  • 0
clip art cross country

EPWORTH – Waterloo West took sixth overall in the 18 team Western Dubuque Invitational Thursday.

The Wahawks finished with 165 points. Cedar Rapids Kennedy edged Marion, 42 to 52 to win.

Miles Wilson of Kennedy was the medalists winning in 15:45.0

Sophomores Presley Berns and Ben Ritter led West by finishing 15th and 30th, respectively. Berns crossed in 17:45.2, and Ritter came across in 18:16.9

Ryan Harn was 37th, Braden Nystrom 41st and Josiah Wendland 42nd to round out the scoring runners for the Wahawks.

Boys’ golf

Cedar Falls wins triangular at Irv: The Tigers had three golfers card 37s – Evan Schofield, Anthony Galvan and Graham Bremner -- as they topped Cedar Rapids Kennedy by a stroke, 149-150, at Irv Warren Memorial.

People are also reading…

Waterloo West finished third with a 166. The Wahawks were led Fletcher Gerrans and Brody Schmidt. Both players shot 40.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Cowboys player dies in rock climbing incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News