Valley Lutheran's Isaac Natvig takes third in 1A state cross country meet

FORT DODGE – Valley Lutheran senior Isaac Natvig took third overall as the Crusaders took fourth as a team Saturday in the Class 1A state cross country championships at Lakeside Golf Course.

Natvig crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 23.49 seconds behind Earlham duo Jayden Dickson and Dominic Braet that finished 1-2, respectively.

“I felt really good about the race,” Natvig said. “It’s definitely a different atmosphere which I was ready for from my previous years at state. I went in with a game plan of being conservative and going for more even splits on my miles.

“I wasn’t sure what place I would get going in but I was shooting to get a better place than my previous ranking, so I just raced my race and achieved my goal along with getting a PR.”

Natvig took 13th overall as a junior.

ACGC won the team title with 75 points, while Valley Lutheran finished with 161.

The Crusaders also saw Adric Schmitz take 39th and Westley Determan 61st.

In Class 1A girls’ race, defending state champion Hudson took fourth overall. The Pirates were led by Addison Grady’s eighth-place finish.

Grady crossed the finish line in 19:42.62. The individual winner in 1A was Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland in 18:20.91. Jalyssa Blazek of Turkey Valley was second.

Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg was ninth in 19:44.0, and Grace Lidgett of North Tama was 10th in 19:50.19.

South Winneshiek claimed the 1A girls’ title with 104 points. Logan-Magnolia was second.

Wapsie Valley of Fairbank was 13th. The Warriors were led by Brylee Bellis. Bellis took 32nd in 21:13.06.

In Class 2A, Nolan Evans ran one of his best races of the year as the Jesup senior crossed in second place.

Evans, 19th a season ago as a junior in the same race crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 9.75 seconds.

Evans was only bested by Des Moines Christian’s Aaron Fynaardt who won the race in 15:56.58.

“I felt amazing the whole race, my game plan was to go out and stick in the top 5, and about the 2 mile I decided to make my move and go for the 2nd place,” Evans said. “I’m still stunned about placing second. I went in thinking top 5 and ended up shocking myself. I felt this was an amazing way to end of my career from going 30th in districts my sophomore year, to 19th mu junior year and now to top it off with runner up feels amazing.”

In the team race, Oelwein took fourth in the boys’ 2A field led by Ray Gearhart’s 12th place finish. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck was 12th.

Tipton was the 2A boys’ team champion.

In the girls’ 2A race, Denver took second and Jesup fourth.

The Cyclones were paced by freshman Reeve Ristau’s fifth place showing in 19:05.69. Danielle Hostetler of team champion Mid-Prairie won in 18:27.23. Osage’s Katelyn Johnson was third in 18:51.04.

“I am so proud to be part of this team,” Denver senior Chloe Ristau said. “Our goal this year was to be on the deck and we accomplished that! It feels great that all our hard work has paid off!”

Also running strong for Denver were Amber Homan (18th) and Chloe Ristau (25th).

Mid-Prairie finished with 50 points, while Denver scored 111 and Jesup came in at 153.

The J-Hawks saw Amanda Treptow secure her second consecutive Top Ten finish as she finished in ninth in 19:34.22. Jesup teammate Mackenzie Wilson was sixth in 19:20.20. Clare Wright also finished inside the Top 20 in 19th.

— The Fort Dodge Messenger contributed to this story

Results

Class 2A

Girls

Team standings: 1. Mid-Prairie 50, 2. Denver 111, 3. Monticello 146, 4. Jesup 153, 5. Cherokee 192, 6. Tipton 200, 7. Van Meter 210, 8. Clarinda and Dyersville Beckman 221, 10. Sibley-Ocheyedan 223, 11. Williamsburg 225, 12. Unity Christian 238, 13. Albia 269, 14. Des Moines Christian 306, 15. Roland-Story 318.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Danielle Hostetler (MP), 18:27.23, 2. Madison Brouwer (SO), 18:49.91, 3. Katelyn Johnson (Osage), 18:51.04, 4. Addison Doughan (Clear Lake), 19:04.88, 5. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 19:05.69, 6. Mackenzie Wilson (Jesup), 19:20.20, 7. Sydney Yoder (MP), 19:22.98, 8. Krystin Agnitsch (Cherokee), 19:25.95, 9. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 19:34.22, 10. Clare Kelley (Van Meter), 19:39.17.

Other area runners: 18. Amber Homan (Denver), 20:07.90, 19. Clare Wright (Jesup), 20:09.36, 25. Chloe Ristau (Denver), 20:22.87, 34. Lauren Youngblut (Union), 20:35.51, 35. Natalie Nosbisch (New Hampton), 20:38.66, 36, Hailey Homan (Denver), 20:38.76, 38. Amilia Condon (Union), 20:40.37, 57. Laci Even (Denver), 21:03.78, 69. Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford, 21:13.35, 76. Maddie Tomson (Jesup), 21:25.00, 85. Anna Mulert (Denver), 21:44.36, 88. Natalie O’Connor (Jesup), 21:49.5, 94, Izzy Houts (Dike-New Hartford), 22:01.45, 100. Taylor Stahl (Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck), 22:15.65, 108, Amaya Trebon-Boyd 22:30.66, 115. Aubrey Decker, 23:03.56,

Boys

Team standings: 1. Tipton 60, 2. Danville-New London 101, 3. Western Christian 144, 4. Oelwein 171, 5. Des Moines Christian 171, 6. Mid-Prairie 174, 7. Waukon 185, 8. East Marshall 199, 9. Okoboji 213, 10. Williamsburg 215, 11. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 238, 12. Clear Lake 242, 13. Unity Christian 275, 14. Monticeloo 275, 15. Jesup 286.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Aaron Fynaardt (DMC), 15:56.58, 2. Nolan Evans (Jesup), 16:09.75, 3. Tage Hulstein (Western Christian), 16:26.23, 4. Carson Houg (DMC), 16:32.71, 5. Ty Carr (Danville-New London), 16:34.96, 6. Charlie Sieck (Starmont), 16:35.38, 7. Joey Hovinga (Forest City), 16:39.87, 8. Carson Shively (Davis County), 16”42.30, 9. Clay Bohlmann (Tipton), 16:48.52, 10. Troy Butler (Tipton), 16:50.09.

Other Area Runners: 12. Ray Gearhart (Oelwein), 16:53.22, 20. Dylan Usher (New Hampton), 17:09.24, 27. Brennan Sauser (Oelwein), 17:18.73, 38. Brennen Sager (GCGR), 17:37.58, 52. Kaden Lynch (GCGR), 17:49.70, 53. Kile Rottinghaus (Jesup), 17:51.93, 55. Ethan Sadler (GCGR), 17:53.31, 63. Conall Sauser, 17:58.73, 65. PJ Anderson (New Hampton), 17:59.74, 77. Andrew Rownd (Oelwein), 18:08.65, 81. Paul Brockett (GCGR), 18:11.05, 82. Jacob Sullivan (Oelwein), 18:11.11, 83. Benjamin Driscoll (Oelwein), 18:11.26, Neal Pinter (Denver), 18:12.26, 105. Jack Mulert (Denver), 18:35.38, 110. Logan Zuck (Jesup), 18:38.18, 118. Silas Wehrspan (Jesup), 18:51.59, 119. Nathan Pint (Jesup), 18:52.12, 123. Soren Cleveland (GCGR), 19:01.64, 125. Ayden Gonzalez (Jesup), 19:04.57, 127. Tyler Venega (GCGR), 19:10.25, 132. Tyler Nolan (Jesup), 19:27.20, 137. Jeryn Spear (GCGR), 20:22.47, 138. Caleb Schunk (Oelwein), 20:23.07.

Class 1A

Girls

Team standings: 1. South Winneshiek 104, 2. Logan-Magnolia 121, 3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 167, 4. Hudson 170, 5. Pekin 177, 6. Iowa City Regina 204, 7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 219, 8. North Tama 226, 9. North Linn 227, 10. Woodbine 232, 11. Earlham 235, 12. Mason City Newman 255, 13. Wapsie Valley 257, 14. Council Bluffs St. Albert 263, 15. ACGC 267, 16. Central Decatur 368.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland), 18:20.91, 2. Jalyssa Blazek (Turkey Valley), 18:36.25, 3. Nora Peterson (Alta-Aurelia), 19:13.11, 4. Billie Wagner (SW), 19:20.88, 5. Madison Sporrer (Logan-Magnolia), 19:30.84, 6. Meghan Wheatley (North Linn), 19:34.90, 7. Haley Meyer (Kee), 19:38.87, 8. Addison Grady (Hudson), 19:42.62, 9. Hillary Trainor (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 19:44.0, 10. Grace Lidgett (North Tama), 19:50.19.

Other Area Runners: 28. Jules Breakenridge (NT), 21:09.97, 32. Brylee Bellis (Wapsie Valley), 21:13.06, 40. Ava Vandaele (Wapsie Valley), 21:26.55, 42. Savannah Schneider (Hudson), 21:29.91, 47. Lily May (S-F), 21:37.51, 48. Kadence Huck (Nashua-Plainfield), 21:38.26, 56. Sofia Brown (Hudson), 21:43.97, 58. Sydnie Martin (Wapsie Valley), 21:45.96, 59. Saela Steege (S-F), 21:51.40, 78. Olivia Ketter (NT), 22:27.88, 83. Maddie Hansen (Hudson), 22:33.18, 90. Jamie Jacobs (NT), 22:38.99, 101. Amberley Gerholdt (N-P), 23:00.69, 103. Madison Willand (Hudson), 23:02.81, 104. Greta Regenwether (Hudson), 23:03.36, 111. Jasmine Oleson (Hudson), 23:16.08, 114. Sophie Boehmler (S-F), 23:22.61, 119. Emersen Warnke (S-F), 23:38.03, 127. Jaylin May (Wapsie), 24:19.53, 135. Abby Zabel (S-F), 24:53.77, 137. Jana Meyer (S-F), 25:09.76, 141. Hailey Eitzenhefer (Wapsie), 26:11.43, 143. Dakota East (Wapsie), 26:12.07, 145. Daniela Moraru (NT), 26:21.35, 146. Mary Bodensteiner (Wapsie), 26:37.15.

Boys

Team standings: 1. ACGC 75, 2. Maquoketa Valley 112, 3. Earlham 134, 4. Valley Lutheran 161, 5. Pella Christian 178, 6. Bellevue 198, 7. Central Decatur 199, 8. Iowa City Regina 202, 9. Woodbine 234, 10. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 241, 11. Ogden 255, 12. Central Springs 263, 13. Cascade 297, 14. Council Bluffs St. Albert 297, 15. Mason City Newman 307, 16. Columbus Junction 314.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Jayden Dickson (Earlham), 16:06.46, 2. Dominic Braet (Earlham), 16:18.50, 3. Isaac Natvig (Valley Lutehran), 16:23.49, 4. Trevin Suhr (ACGC), 16:38.86, 5. Payton Griebel (Bellevue), 16:40.69, 6. Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 16:46.75, 7. Ethan Lutzenheiser (Madrid), 16:48.54, 8. Colin Lillie (St. Albert), 16:54.96, 9. Cy Huber (St. Albert), 16:54.96, 10. Patrick Heffernan (Boyer Valley), 16:58.27.

Other Area runners: 39. Adric Schmitz (Valley Lutheran), 17:40.11, 53. Drew Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield), 17:55.44, 61. Westley Determan (Valley Lutheran), 18:02.80, 68. Lane Rogers (Hudson), 18:09.87, 79. Owen Almelien (North Butler), 18:20.62, 85. Ethan L’Heureux (Valley Lutheran), 18:27.51. 94. Isaac Dawson (Valley Lutheran), 18:40.30, 139. Keller Wilson (Valley Lutheran), 19:53.64, 150. Micah Wilson (Valley Lutheran), 20:46.22.

