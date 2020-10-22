Treptow, Wright lead Jesup girls back to state

JESUP -- Jesup freshman Clare Wright grew up in the right neighborhood.
The aspiring distance runner prepared for her first cross country season by training with her next-door neighbor, Amanda Treptow, who happens to be one of the top runners in Class 2A.
“It was really fun,” Wright recalls. “We have a ton of fun together and had some good bonding moments. It helped us this season to work off each other -- although I think she helps me more than I help her.”
True to form, Treptow set the pace on a cool and misty Thursday afternoon at the Jesup Golf Course. Wright followed.
Treptow pulled away early in a 2A state qualifying meet and crossed the finish line with a championship time of 19:38.
“I started the race thinking it was going to win it,” Treptow said. “I wanted to stay in front for my team and personal goals.”
Wright also ditched the rest of the field and finished second in 19:58, ahead of Dyersville Beckman freshman Maria Kruse’s third-place time of 20:18.
A junior coming off a ninth-place individual finish at last year’s state meet, Treptow will have plenty of company during next week’s state meet in Fort Dodge. Jesup secured the third and final team qualifying spot with 79 points. Tipton’s top four runners were among the top 10 overall as the Tigers won with 54 points. Starmont was second at 76.
In addition to Wright, Mckenna Albert is a freshman newcomer and junior Sydney Thoma a varsity addition to a Jesup team that returned Natalie O’Connor, Marlee Devore and Mara Moore from last year’s fourth-place state team finish.
“The state meet is kind of stressful, but when you have your whole team there that makes it that much easier to run,” Treptow said.
As for the youthful newcomers, Treptow added, “They bring a level of excitement. It’s fun to see them go through it for the first time. It’s exciting to see how much they’ve improved and they’re a big part of the team.”
Support Local Journalism
For Wright, next week's state debut will take place 10 years to the day when she had the opportunity to watch her older sister, Bailey, compete at state. She’s looking forward to staying in a hotel and bonding with the team.
“We really are a family,” Wright said.
Starmont, a team that finished just 10 points back of Jesup at last year’s state meet, edged the J-Hawks on Thursday with junior Makenzie Plagman’s sixth-place time of 20:29 leading the way.
North Fayette Valley senior Brynn Gamm qualified individually with a 20:30 that was good for seventh and Union junior Ellie Rathe reached state with an eighth-place time of 20:35.
Adrianna Gallen of Waterloo Columbus led metro runners with a 33rd place time of 21:53.
As the rain started to come down at a more rapid pace during the boys race, a thrilling sprint to the finish line separated individual state qualifiers from those who saw their season end.
Perhaps no closing kick was as impressive as Oelwein sophomore Ray Gearhart's finish. Gearhart ended up placing 10th with a time of 17:37 after sitting outside the top 15 entering the homestretch. His teammate, junior Brennan Sauser, crossed seven seconds earlier with an eighth-place time of 17:30. The Oelwein duo ended their school's recent a state drought.
Defending state team champion Tipton showcased its dominance with a three runners in the top five, led by individual winner Caleb Shumaker’s 16:09. The Tigers finished with 49 team points.
Waukon was second at 100 and North Fayette Valley -- led by senior Peyton Halverson’s 17:25 -- returned to state with a third-place 107 point total.
The top area boys finisher was New Hampton junior Dylan Usher. He gained a place down the stretch and clocked the fourth-fastest time in 17:19.
Jordan Tovar of Waterloo Columbus was the top metro finisher with a 28th place time of 18:21.
Meet organizers made a wise decision to move Thursday's start times up an hour. It paid off as a strong downpour was delayed until the medal ceremony.
