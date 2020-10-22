Treptow, Wright lead Jesup girls back to state

JESUP -- Jesup freshman Clare Wright grew up in the right neighborhood.

The aspiring distance runner prepared for her first cross country season by training with her next-door neighbor, Amanda Treptow, who happens to be one of the top runners in Class 2A.

“It was really fun,” Wright recalls. “We have a ton of fun together and had some good bonding moments. It helped us this season to work off each other -- although I think she helps me more than I help her.”

True to form, Treptow set the pace on a cool and misty Thursday afternoon at the Jesup Golf Course. Wright followed.

Treptow pulled away early in a 2A state qualifying meet and crossed the finish line with a championship time of 19:38.

“I started the race thinking it was going to win it,” Treptow said. “I wanted to stay in front for my team and personal goals.”

Wright also ditched the rest of the field and finished second in 19:58, ahead of Dyersville Beckman freshman Maria Kruse’s third-place time of 20:18.