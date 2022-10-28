State Cross Country: Wilson, Trainor battle reaches pinnacle with top-five finishes in 2A

FORT DODGE – It has been a back and forth battle between Jesup's Mackenzie Wilson and Sumner-Fredericksburg's Hillary Trainor.

From regular season meets to the North Iowa Cedar League meet to Friday's Class 2A state meet, those two always find a way to be in the front.

Running at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course was no different.

Wilson clipped Trainor by five seconds as they placed fourth and fifth, respectively, to stand side-by-side on the awards deck.

"We always like to congratulate each other after, it is a good push for me," Trainor said.

It was a tightly contested race where there was Mid-Prairie's Danielle Hostetler, the eventual state champion, and a chase pack of three not that far back.

Trainor and Wilson were leading the second pack.

"I didn't want to start that fast, but I had enough energy at the end," Wilson said.

It marks both of their second state medals and they will duke it out again next fall.

For Wilson, she felt more comfortable in the surroundings and executed her race strategy.

"I'm ore prepared than I was last year," she said. "I wasn't as nervous. Feels really good because I put a lot of time into this."

Trainor was a rookie last year and medaled after never running cross country. Now, she loves the sport and doesn't plan on slowing down.

"I'm at a loss for words," Trainor said. "I did good in track, so I'm like maybe I should try cross country. That's what made me switched."

New Hampton's Campbelle Kolbet, the Northeast Iowa Conference champ, placed eigith to garner a medal. On the boys side, Oelwein's Conall Sauser earned a medal by placing 11th and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck freshman Emerson Vokes got 15th for the final spot on the podium.

The Huskies finished fifth in the 138 points and Denver was eighth by piling up 224. The Cyclones also had their girls finish in the top-10, recording a seventh place performance.

Class 1A

Nashua-Plainfield’s Kadence Huck laid down on the grass, surrounded by her support system. She drank a water bottle vertically, slowly put her sweats on and walked away from the crowd.

Talented she is and now, a state medalist in cross country.

Huck, a sophomore, placed 10th on Friday morning to kick off the 2022 State Cross Country Championships at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge in 19 minutes, 27.07 seconds.

“My goal was top-10, but I didn’t know if I would get it,” Huck said. “Definitely happy with how it went, I’ll keep doing it because it is working. I spent hours and hours on (training).”

It comes after a breakthrough freshman season on the oval with a state championship in the open 400 and being an integral piece of the Huskies team state title.

Yet remaining competitive throughout a 20-minute 5,000-meter course is a challenge. Still, she embraced it.

“It is a lot harder,” Huck said.

She was neck-and-neck with Manson NW Webster’s Alyssa Richman, the same runner she was right on the shoulder with at last week’s 1A state qualifier in Manly.

Huck felt like if she ran with Richman, her position for a medal was secure.

“I just tried to stay with her because I knew her pace would be my pace,” Huck said. “That was my plan.

Wapsie Valley’s Brylee Bellis, in her final cross country race of her career, placed 34th.

Hudson, with four freshman in the starting lineup, placed fifth in the team race with 176 points. It was paced by a 46th-place performance from Desi Lang.

All five of them were inside the top-75 and the entire Pirates lineup will return for 2023.