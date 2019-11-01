FORT DODGE — Brayden Burnett was thrilled to have an opportunity to compete as a freshman in last year’s state cross country meet. But the end result left him and his teammates hungry for more.
Cedar Falls returned to the state in 2018, one year removed from a 2017 season in which the program’s streak of 25 consecutive trips to Fort Dodge was snapped. An 11th place finish helped set the tone for what has become a successful 2019 campaign.
“It was a tough race for most of us,” Burnett said. “We just learned from it and turned it into what we know now this year.”
Monday through Friday, members of a team that doesn’t have a single senior within its varsity top seven would get together and train throughout the summer. That mileage has produced one of the strongest packs in the state.
Cedar Falls won Thursday’s qualifier on its home course with its top five point scorers separated by just 25 seconds. Juniors Michael Goodenbour and Eli Smith were only 15 and 17 seconds back of Burnett. Fellow juniors TJ Tomlyanovich and Joel Burris also eclipsed 17 minutes.
“Over the course of the summer what you found was guys started to enjoy getting up and getting it done,” Cedar Falls coach Scott Gall said. “They started to enjoy the feeling of working hard. Now they’re starting to see the rewards of their labor.”
Gall says his team’s solidified pack has become more of a natural occurrence throughout the season. The Tigers hold each other accountable and collaborate to find success.
“Guys are working together and going to work to chase down some groups and guys within the race,” Gall said. “It’s fun to watch them help each other and encourage each other.
“These guys are just tough-minded guys. They’ve got each other’s backs. That’s really fun as a coach to have that type of group in your corner.”
Entering 4A’s race ranked No. 5, this weekend could be a valuable stepping stone for a group of sophomores and juniors that may be just one year away from seriously contending for the program’s first state championship since 2005.
“A bunch of guys are going to get out that don’t usually get out that fast because it’s state,” Burnett said. “I think we’ll be able to hunt people down that second and third mile and score well.”
Here’s a look at some area individuals and team poised to contend for state cross country hardware:
Class 3A
Decorah junior Brady Hogan sits fourth in the individual rankings to lead the No. 9-ranked Vikings. Decorah’s girls are fourth in the rankings, with coach Christy Nimrod slated to receive the IGHSAU’s Golden Plaque of Distinction award.
Charles City junior Kiki Connell is ranked fourth and Waverly-Shell Rock junior Emma Hoins eighth.
Class 2A
The girls’ teams from Jesup (6), Starmont (7) and Dike-New Hartford (9) sit inside the state’s top 10. Starmont’s Kenna Meisgeier won her qualifying meet and is ranked fourth. Amanda Treptow is a front-runner for Jesup with top 10 potential.
Union’s Lake LeBahn will be attempting to secure a third state medal in four trips to Fort Dodge in the boys’ race.
Class 1A
Denver’s girls dropped in the rankings, but the Cyclones’ top runner didn’t finish last week’s qualifying race. At full strength, Denver and No. 2 Aplington-Parkersburg look to challenge Logan-Magnolia for the team crown. Hudson also sits seventh in the team rankings.
Recent UNI commit Sophia Jungling of A-P will attempt to build upon her successful state track weekend, and is ranked second individually. Turkey Valley freshman Billie Wagner sits third.
St. Ansgar’s Riley Witt is the fifth-ranked individual after securing his first trip to state with a title in the qualifying race at Cedar Falls. South Winneshiek is ranked fourth and Denver ninth on the boys’ side.
