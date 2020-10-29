State cross country preview: Cedar Falls 'Red Machine' ready to fire one last time

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls’ cross country runners created a unique photo finish during last week’s state qualifying meet at Marshalltown.
Five thousand meters has never been enough distance to separate this tight-knit team of runners that has spent years training and competing together. The Tigers made a statement of unity on their final kick down the chute and finished in second through sixth place with the lead runner only eight seconds faster than the fifth and final point scorer.
Most cross country teams in the state are lucky to have one runner capable of completing a 5K in the low 16-minute range. Cedar Falls qualified for Friday’s 11 a.m. Class 4A state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course with five runners 16:08 or faster.
“We train as a pack,” said Eli Smith, one of five seniors on the Tigers’ varsity team. “In a race you can kind of look around there’s a sense of comfort that you get from having your whole team right there with you.
“The more we race the more we find out it’s a lot easier to run if we’re all packed up. I think it’s a nice tool going into state.”
A tradition-rich program that has made trips to state a near annual tradition, this year may be Cedar Falls’ best shot at winning a championship since the Tigers completed back-to-back title runs in 2004 and 2005.
Five seniors and two juniors will toe the line for Cedar Falls when starter’s pistol is fired into the air Friday morning in Fort Dodge. They’ve been running together since junior high as Cedar Falls competed with a unified team from the town’s two public schools, Holmes and Peet Junior High.
The members of the current senior class won a middle school state meet as eighth graders. Former cross country coach and current Cedar Falls athletics director Troy Becker gave this group the nickname “Red Machine” as he saw them continuing to work together in a tight pack their freshman year.
Not only do these Tigers train and race alongside each other, they’re also hanging out on weekends, meeting up for team meals and studying together for big tests.
“It translates over to running,” senior Michael Goodenbour said. “We all have the same hard work ethic and we’re all around the same talent level. It’s just that camaraderie that really helps us feed off each other.”
The top-ranked Tigers know the challenge they’ll face Friday in what will mark the final high school race for the majority of the team. No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling beat CF by eight points early in the season. No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead and No. 4 Sioux City North edged the Tigers at Wartburg on Oct. 3 during a race in which only five points separated the top three teams.
“It was a great state preview,” Cedar Falls coach Scott Gall said. “At the state meet a couple seconds can cost you more than a couple points. We were able to use that to teach these guys every second, every place is going to be really important so you’ve got to be on the gas from the start to the finish.”
While most of the teams in Class 4A’s title hunt have front runners capable of challenging for top five individual finishes, what makes Cedar Falls a state team title contender is the potential to finish with the state’s best final point scorer.
That crucial fifth runner on the Tigers’ team could be a different person depending on the meet. Cedar Falls’ seven runners rarely finish in the same order.
While they work together, these teammates are still challenging each other from the final rep of practice to the finish line on race day.
“If someone is ahead of you, you want to push harder to get up with the next person,” Goodenbour said. “As much as we’re a team, we also don’t like to lose to each other because then one person gives everyone else crap. We like feeding off each other like that.”
The Tigers finished last year’s state meet in seventh place with only 23 seconds separating the team’s five point scorers – the tightest pack in the state. Their plan that day was to go out slower and pick runners off during the course of the race, but they ended up getting too far behind and fighting an uphill battle with too many competitors to pass.
Gall and the team decided to take the opposite approach entering this season. The Tigers would go out in the 4:45 to 4:50 range for the first mile – the time typically run by the lead pack at state – and then try to hang on with a gutsy kick at the end.
It’s an approach that has worked after an offseason in which CF’s runners increased mileage and intensity in their training.
“It’s just pretty cool to see how we’ve progressed and we’ve continued to grow together,” Smith said. “We’re all about competing and sticking our heads in it, but it’s definitely all about having fun, too. Running as a pack makes it a lot of fun. It’ll hurt, but being able to be competitive as a group is a pretty cool thing to see.”
In addition to the group of Smith, Goodenbour, Brayden Burnett, TJ Tomlyanovich, Joel Burris and Cooper Olsen that ran strong in the district meet, the Tigers will also get one of their top runners back for state in junior Alex Horstman.
Gall wants his team to simply be satisfied with how they performed on race day. If that happens one through seven, Cedar Falls’ runners will likely also be satisfied with the end result.
“For us it just comes down to doing things the right way and at the end of the day feeling good about what you did,” Gall said. “Whether they win a state championship or not, I think these guys have had a season to be proud of themselves and how they performed as a team.”
