State cross country preview: Cedar Falls 'Red Machine' ready to fire one last time

“It was a great state preview,” Cedar Falls coach Scott Gall said. “At the state meet a couple seconds can cost you more than a couple points. We were able to use that to teach these guys every second, every place is going to be really important so you’ve got to be on the gas from the start to the finish.”

While most of the teams in Class 4A’s title hunt have front runners capable of challenging for top five individual finishes, what makes Cedar Falls a state team title contender is the potential to finish with the state’s best final point scorer.

That crucial fifth runner on the Tigers’ team could be a different person depending on the meet. Cedar Falls’ seven runners rarely finish in the same order.

While they work together, these teammates are still challenging each other from the final rep of practice to the finish line on race day.

“If someone is ahead of you, you want to push harder to get up with the next person,” Goodenbour said. “As much as we’re a team, we also don’t like to lose to each other because then one person gives everyone else crap. We like feeding off each other like that.”