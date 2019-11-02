FORT DODGE -- Hudson cross country seniors Morgan Hansen and Sophie Selenke were determined to finish their careers from a familiar vantage point.
Joined by Addison Grady, Jessica Regenwether, Maddie Hansen, Kenzie Christopher and Sophie Schneider, Selenke and Morgan Hansen once again looked out into the crowd from the medal ceremony deck at Fort Dodge’s Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. Hudson's second-place score of 133 marked the program's fourth consecutive top three finish in the Class 1A state meet.
A Hudson team that entered the meet ranked No. 7 passed conference rivals Aplington-Parkersburg (fourth) and Denver (seventh) to finish runner-up. Only Logan Magnolia’s 112 points were better than the Pirates’ total.
“Eye opening,” Morgan Hansen responded, when summing up this year’s run. “It was amazing to work with a new team and everyone by my side. We worked so hard together.”
Grady, a sophomore, remained Hudson’s lead runner with a displaced team finish of 13th. Once she crossed the line, she saw her teammates in navy all finishing strong. Regenwether, Morgan Hansen and Selenke were among the top 30 in team points.
This marked the school’s best finish since winning the 2017 state title.
“We all carried our weight and gave our all at the very end of our races,” Grady said. “It was a great finish.
“We were so excited. This is what the senior girls wanted. They’ve been on the deck all four years.”
Individually, Turkey Valley sophomore Jalyssa Blazek won an all-out sprint to the finish line to edge University of Northern Iowa cross country and track recruit Sophia Jungling of Aplington-Parkesburg for third place, 18:54.0-18:54.3.
“My mind was thinking, ‘How bad do you want this? How willing are you to push for this?’” Blazek recalled. “I knew it was going to hurt the whole way, but I just kept going and made it.”
Jungling broke away with eventual race winner Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center, Neola for the first two miles. Once Pogge pulled away, the lead pack eventually caught the A-P senior, who fought with a group of four other runners over the final 800 meters to secure her fourth top six finish.
Jungling is joined by Megan Johnson and Karson DeGroote within a senior class that helped A-P win its first state-qualifying meet and finish fourth overall.
“This year these girls have given it their all and we’ve become great friends through the process,” Jungling said. “I think that’s more important than winning titles, the memories we’ve created.”
Class 4A
Cedar Falls’ boys finished much like they’ve navigated their fall schedule, as a team. The Tigers’ top through sixth runners were within 23 seconds of each other with times ranging from 16:20 to 16:43 for a seventh-place total of 194 points.
Junior Eli Smith broke from the pack with a displaced team score of 25th. TJ Tomlyanovich followed in 33rd and Joel Burris came in 41st. Brayden Burnett was running alongside Smith through the first mile, but slipped back to 46th. Michael Goodenbour rounded out point-scorers in 49th.
The Tigers improved from last year’s 11th-place finish. Four juniors and a sophomore accounted for the team score.
“We’re really solid right now,” Smith said. “We have a really good gap time (22 seconds from 1 to 6). I feel like we can all just push up and keep PR’ing. We could be really dangerous next year.”
Class 3A
After last season’s state debut, Decorah junior Brady Hogan says he didn’t know if he could go much faster than his 16:38 time. Crediting what he considers the state’s top coaching staff and a group of teammates with diverse personalities who enjoy working alongside each other, Hogan found growth.
The Decorah standout held off a competitive chase pack to place fourth in 16:15.
“I came a long way,” Hogan said. “It was awesome. I can’t be more happy.”
In the 3A girls’ race, Charles City junior Kiki Connell picked up a second state medal. She capped a bounce-back season with an eighth-place time of 18:57. Waverly-Shell Rock’s Emma Hoins and Iowa Falls-Alden’s Ellie Meyer rounded out the top 10 with ninth and 10th place finishes, respectively.
Class 2A
Union senior Lake LeBahn jumped out to a strong start, but a long stretch into the wind zapped some energy from the first-mile leader. LeBahn capped his career with a seventh-place time of 16:37 to secure his third consecutive state medal.
“I should have followed someone into the wind,” LeBahn said. “The wind took my breath away from me. Otherwise, I think I did well.”
Starmont’s Kenna Meisgeier battled the front-runners in the 2A girls’ race. The junior finished seventh in 19:20.3, just two-tenths of a second back of sixth place and one second away from fifth.
Amanda Treptow led Jesup’s fourth-place team with a ninth-place time of 19:28. Sophomore classmate Natalie O’Connor followed in 11th in 19:42.
