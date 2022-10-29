State Cross Country: Hartman, Merrick lead Cedar Falls boys to fifth place team finish

FORT DODGE – Luke Hartman kept passing people and passing people in the final 2.1-miles on Saturday afternoon.

He just couldn’t pass one more.

The Cedar Falls junior came back from 47th after the opening mile to 16th amongst the Class 4A field to just miss being all-state by one place at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

His final time of 16 minutes, 12.63 seconds was five seconds away from being on the awards deck overlooking a full crowd.

“It definitely is frustrating since that was my goal,” Hartman said. “I ran how I wanted to. There are 15 really talented guys up there that ran really well.”

He and the rest of the Tigers watched the awards ceremony. They not only had Hartman come close, but freshman Jaden Merrick placed 18th in 16:14.52.

And they finished fifth in the team race with 179 points.

“We know we could have done better, but we’re still happy,” Hartman said. “The four teams we lost to ran phenomenally. Game of this and that.”

It was one of the fastest boys field in a long time.

Merrick was the first runner across the one-mile mark in the blistering 4:53 pace and he was far from alone. A ginormous pack of 40-plus runners were all running a five-flat one mile into the 5,000-meter course.

Even as a first year runner at state, Merrick wasn’t fazed.

“It didn’t really surprise, but it was kind of fun to be up there,” he said. “It wasn’t that quick of a first mile. It was pretty mile. The second mile is very heavy and hard.”

Merrick slowly started to fall into the top-20, but Hartman kept moving up. He was 24th at the two-mile mark and passed eight more people in the final stretch to claim a top-20 finish.

Foot speed has been the biggest thing hindering Hartman in his cross country career. Now, he feels it is a lot better.

“Just what we do everyday at practice, it has gotten a million times better,” Hartman said. “I’ve always had good endurance and long legs.”

Cedar Falls head coach Brett Egan was quite happy with how his top-two runners performed.

“We competed really well,” he said. “We talked with the guys about finishing strong and (Luke) had a perfect game plan.”

The Tigers came into the 4A meet ranked fifth as a team and they held firm in that regard. Gavin Denholm placed 50th, Colin Johnson was 58th and John Ferguson crossed the line in 63rd.

The gap between those three was 14 seconds.

“They supported each other,” Egan said. “Each meet was different in terms of two, three, four and five guy. They knew on that day, they needed to be at their best.”

For the Cedar Falls girls, it finished 13th with 283 points in their first state appearance in five years. The Tigers were paced by sophomore Zoe Zylstra placing 24th in 19:27.23.

The rest of the Tigers scoring five was in the top-90, within less than 60 seconds of each other.

“They packed up well and worked with each other,” Cedar Falls head coach Leah Jennings said. “It is always intimidating (to see) a pack of three or four go past you. We have said ‘Hey, we can run together in practice. You might as well run together (in meets).”

Zylstra hung around the top-25 her entire race. She was under six minutes and 6:30 in her splits for the opening two miles and closed the final stretch in seven minutes-plus.

“I know the first mile gets out really fast and she was faster than she normally is,” Jennings said. “She did a good job staying within herself.”

In Class 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock’s two individual qualifiers in Sydney Bochmann and Caleb Hoins garnered top-80 finishes.

Hoins was 78th in the boys race in sub-17:40 in the final meet of his cross country career while Bochmann placed 72nd in sub-21 minutes.

Bochmann, a junior, can potentially be a four-time state qualifier next fall.