State cross country: Charles City's Kiki Connell, Waverly-Shell Rock's Emma Hoins earn top five finishes

FORT DODGE – Kiki Connell was among a limited group of competitors with strength to stay on her feet after crossing finish line at the Class 3A state cross country meet.

The Charles City senior capped her illustrious career Friday afternoon in a fourth-place time of 18:54 at Fort Dodge’s Lakeside Golf Course. She quickly congratulated her good friend, Emma Hoins, a fifth-place finisher from Waverly-Shell Rock (19:01), followed by Rebecca Anderson (19:05), a sixth place finisher from Decorah.

Connell then stuck around as bodies piled up on the ground, lending a helping hand to her fellow competitors, strangers from all corners of the state bonded by a this 5 kilometer test of endurance.

“We’ll all running the same distance, we’re all doing the same race,” Connell said, after capping her cross country career with three top 10 individual state finishes. “It hurts equally as bad for all of us. Checking in on everyone, I would want someone to do it for me, so absolutely I would do it for everyone else.”

The four-sport athlete says the running community is unique in the way competitors cheer for each other and motivate each other.