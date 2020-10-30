State cross country: Charles City's Kiki Connell, Waverly-Shell Rock's Emma Hoins earn top five finishes

FORT DODGE – Kiki Connell was among a limited group of competitors with strength to stay on her feet after crossing finish line at the Class 3A state cross country meet.
The Charles City senior capped her illustrious career Friday afternoon in a fourth-place time of 18:54 at Fort Dodge’s Lakeside Golf Course. She quickly congratulated her good friend, Emma Hoins, a fifth-place finisher from Waverly-Shell Rock (19:01), followed by Rebecca Anderson (19:05), a sixth place finisher from Decorah.
Connell then stuck around as bodies piled up on the ground, lending a helping hand to her fellow competitors, strangers from all corners of the state bonded by a this 5 kilometer test of endurance.
“We’ll all running the same distance, we’re all doing the same race,” Connell said, after capping her cross country career with three top 10 individual state finishes. “It hurts equally as bad for all of us. Checking in on everyone, I would want someone to do it for me, so absolutely I would do it for everyone else.”
The four-sport athlete says the running community is unique in the way competitors cheer for each other and motivate each other.
“Everyone knows that it’s a hard sport and us just being able to cross the finish line, no matter what time you get, it’s impressive,” Connell related. “I always love seeing everyone and cheering everyone on because sometimes they don’t get that recognition.”
Connell entered state on a high note after posting a personal-record time by over a half-minute in 17:57 at the regional meet.
Realizing she’s never felt like she’s gotten herself into the correct position early during three previous state races, the Comet senior was aggressive Friday from the moment the starter’s pistol fired into the air. Connell kept eventual champion Shewayne Johnson (17:55) and runner-up Paityn Noe (18:01) of Ballard in her sight at the mile mark, and held off any other challengers after Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen passed her midway through the race.
“I might not have gotten the place that I wanted, but I gave it everything I had,” Connell said. “I was really proud of what I did.”
Trent Smith, a former Charles City runner and two-time All-American at NIACC who passed away in a car accident four years ago, had a quote that has stuck with Connell, “Pain is temporary, but regrets are forever.”
“I have no regrets,” Connell said. “That’s kind of a mantra I live by. I really wanted to come out here and leave it all out here, no matter how I finished. I’m really happy with it.”
While competing against Connell since middle school, Hoins has formed a strong friendship with the competitor from her nearby Northeast Iowa Conference school. They hang out together and go on runs together.
“Running against her for six years and you’re always so close, neck and neck, I love it,” Hoins said. “She pushes me and I’m able to push her. We’re able to work together and she truly has made me a better runner.”
Added Connell, “I know how hard she works and she knows how hard I work. Being able to have that competition and pushing each other to be better, it’s just something you don’t get the pleasure of having very often. I’m so proud of her.”
Smaller meets at the start of the season due to COVID-19 precaution started to wear on Hoins as she often found herself isolated during races. The Go-Hawk senior found her stride in the back half of the schedule and put together her strongest state race in four trips to state.
“I think I did pretty well for my goals coming in,” said Hoins, who plans to run at the collegiate level. “I’m really happy with it.”
Ballard’s 1-2 duo of Johnson and Noe led the Bombers to the team championship with 66 points. Waverly-Shell Rock placed 11th. Go-Hawk freshman Sydney Bochmann was 18th in displaced team scoring with a time of 20:05.
In the boys' race, Decorah senior Brady Hogan led Northeast Iowa runners with a fifth-place time of 16:12. The Vikings finished sixth with a score of 173.
Dallas Center-Grimes won with 87 points. ADM, Adel's Nate Mueller won the race in 15:28.
