 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State cross country: Charles City's Kiki Connell, Waverly-Shell Rock's Emma Hoins earn top five finishes
0 comments
breaking topical top story
3A STATE CROSS COUNTRY

State cross country: Charles City's Kiki Connell, Waverly-Shell Rock's Emma Hoins earn top five finishes

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT DODGE – Kiki Connell was among a limited group of competitors with strength to stay on her feet after crossing finish line at the Class 3A state cross country meet.

The Charles City senior capped her illustrious career Friday afternoon in a fourth-place time of 18:54 at Fort Dodge’s Lakeside Golf Course. She quickly congratulated her good friend, Emma Hoins, a fifth-place finisher from Waverly-Shell Rock (19:01), followed by Rebecca Anderson (19:05), a sixth place finisher from Decorah.

Connell then stuck around as bodies piled up on the ground, lending a helping hand to her fellow competitors, strangers from all corners of the state bonded by a this 5 kilometer test of endurance.

“We’ll all running the same distance, we’re all doing the same race,” Connell said, after capping her cross country career with three top 10 individual state finishes. “It hurts equally as bad for all of us. Checking in on everyone, I would want someone to do it for me, so absolutely I would do it for everyone else.”

The four-sport athlete says the running community is unique in the way competitors cheer for each other and motivate each other.

“Everyone knows that it’s a hard sport and us just being able to cross the finish line, no matter what time you get, it’s impressive,” Connell related. “I always love seeing everyone and cheering everyone on because sometimes they don’t get that recognition.”

Connell entered state on a high note after posting a personal-record time by over a half-minute in 17:57 at the regional meet.

Realizing she’s never felt like she’s gotten herself into the correct position early during three previous state races, the Comet senior was aggressive Friday from the moment the starter’s pistol fired into the air. Connell kept eventual champion Shewayne Johnson (17:55) and runner-up Paityn Noe (18:01) of Ballard in her sight at the mile mark, and held off any other challengers after Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen passed her midway through the race.

“I might not have gotten the place that I wanted, but I gave it everything I had,” Connell said. “I was really proud of what I did.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trent Smith, a former Charles City runner and two-time All-American at NIACC who passed away in a car accident four years ago, had a quote that has stuck with Connell, “Pain is temporary, but regrets are forever.”

“I have no regrets,” Connell said. “That’s kind of a mantra I live by. I really wanted to come out here and leave it all out here, no matter how I finished. I’m really happy with it.”

While competing against Connell since middle school, Hoins has formed a strong friendship with the competitor from her nearby Northeast Iowa Conference school. They hang out together and go on runs together.

“Running against her for six years and you’re always so close, neck and neck, I love it,” Hoins said. “She pushes me and I’m able to push her. We’re able to work together and she truly has made me a better runner.”

Added Connell, “I know how hard she works and she knows how hard I work. Being able to have that competition and pushing each other to be better, it’s just something you don’t get the pleasure of having very often. I’m so proud of her.”

Smaller meets at the start of the season due to COVID-19 precaution started to wear on Hoins as she often found herself isolated during races. The Go-Hawk senior found her stride in the back half of the schedule and put together her strongest state race in four trips to state.

“I think I did pretty well for my goals coming in,” said Hoins, who plans to run at the collegiate level. “I’m really happy with it.”

Ballard’s 1-2 duo of Johnson and Noe led the Bombers to the team championship with 66 points. Waverly-Shell Rock placed 11th. Go-Hawk freshman Sydney Bochmann was 18th in displaced team scoring with a time of 20:05.

In the boys' race, Decorah senior Brady Hogan led Northeast Iowa runners with a fifth-place time of 16:12. The Vikings finished sixth with a score of 173.

Dallas Center-Grimes won with 87 points. ADM, Adel's Nate Mueller won the race in 15:28.

Class 3A state cross country results

Girls

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Ballard 66, 2. Dallas Center-Grimes 88, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 89, 4. Sioux City Heelan 151, 5. Solon 187, 6. Glenwood 192, 7. Harlan 210, 8. Pella 214, 9. Davenport Assumption 234, 10. Center Point-Urbana 237, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 244, 12. Winterset 262, 13. Carlisle 272, 14. Decorah 300, 15. Spencer 369.

Individual leaders – 1. Shewayne Johnson (Ballard) 17:55, 2. Paityn Noe Ballard (18:01), 3. Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle) 18:46, 4. Kiki Connell (Charles City) 18:54, 5. Emma Hoins (Waverly-S.R.) 19:01.

Northeast Iowa teams

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – 4. Hoins 19:01, 18. Sydney Bochmann 20:05, 61. Brenna Bodensteiner 21:09, 80. Ramey Dahlquist 22:00, 81. Kyla Foy 22:02, 87. Ali Christensen 22:22, 103. Cece Jerome 23:32.

DECORAH – 5. Rebecca Anderson 19:05, Leila Johnson 21:11, 74. Sam See 21:41, 77. Madison Tollefson 21:47, 82. Taryn Sanderman 22:03, 84. Abby Halverson 22:13, 86. Kyria Atwell 22:20.

Boys

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Dallas Center-Grimes 87, 2. Solon 135, 3. Carlisle 149, 4. Pella 157, 5. North Polk 161, 6. Decorah 173, 7. Center Point-Urbana 200, 8. Marion 203, 9. ADM, Adel 218, 10. LeMars 223, 11. Dubuque Wahlert 239, 12. Mount Vernon/Lisbon 251, 13. MOC-Floyd Valley 261, 14. West Delaware 278, 15. Glenwood 287.

Individual leaders – 1. Nate Muller (ADM) 15:28, 2. Quinton Orr (Humboldt) 15:48, 3. Aidan Ramsey (Dallas Center-Grimes) 16:05, 4. Eli Larson (Center Point-Urbana) 16:05, 5. Brady Hogan (Decorah) 16:12.

… 58. Ethyn Chesnut (Waverly-SR) 17:24, 70. Nick Kepford (Waverly-SR) 17:37, 80. Andrew Cummer (Waverly-SR) 17:43.

DECORAH – 4. Hogan 16:12, 28. Arlo Hayes 17:19, 38. Hogan Smith 17:23, 50. Bennett Schutte 17:37, 53. Noah Lovelace 17:39, 70. Izaak Eichinger 17:50, 71. Larsson Shockey 17:53.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News