State Cross Country: Cedar Falls seeks team trophy at state championships

FORT DODGE – Run your race. Run our race.

The message has been simple this week for Cedar Falls boys’ cross country coach Brett Egan to his Tigers.

When Cedar Falls was good this fall it was because its pack was strong. It was when an individual or group was separated from the pack that inconsistent results emerged.

The pack's strength will determine how well the Tigers fare Saturday on day two of the state championships at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

“The first thing we have to do is put ourselves in the best position possible before the race,” Egan said. “That is being hydrated properly, getting enough rest and eating well … doing all the little things to be our best at the start line.”

Once the pistol sounds to start the race, Egan adds, it is about not letting the momentum get bigger than what it is -- another 5K race.

“You see it happen at the state meet all the time,” Egan said. “Runners get out too quickly, are over-enthusiastic at the start and don’t finish well. The case for us all year is the pack has been our strength. We can’t go out and run somebody else’s race. It is stick to the game plan in the first mile, mile and a half, and then moving up with the pack in the last two miles.”

Cedar Falls returns four state meet veterans in Luke Hartman, Colin Johnson, Colby Cryer and Gavin Denholm. Hartman finished 43rd last year, while Johnson, Denholm and Cryer were 45th, 69th and 103rd, respectively.

The Tigers have been led, however, by freshman Jaden Merrick. Merrick enters the championships with one of the fastest times in Class 4A.

“He has big goals for Saturday,” Egan said. “He is ready to step it up. Again, he has to stay composed, stick to the game play and not run somebody else’s race. He’s done a tremendous job of leading the varsity group, and the juniors and seniors on the team have been positive with him, which has been beneficial for both.”

The Cedar Falls girls also have qualified and will be led by Zoe Zylstra and Rachel Mandt. Zylstra finished 41st and Mandt 69th last fall.

Other story lines to watch:

Lynch will be in the hunt: Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck junior Kaden Lynch, 52nd last year, enters the 2A race Friday with the fourth-fastest time in the state at 16:00.40.

As far as the team race in 2A for the boys, Denver and Oelwein both have strong teams.

2A strong: The Top 25 should feature several Northeast Iowa girls.

A year ago, Denver’s Reeve Ristau was fifth, Jesup’s MacKenzie Wilson sixth and Jesup’s Clare Wright was 19th. Union’s Amilia Condon and Dike-New Hartford’s Izzy Houts have also had solid seasons as well as Denver freshman Avery Trunkhill and Laci Even.

Additionally, Osage’s Katelyn Johnson and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor own the first- and second-fastest times in the state entering the race.

Crestwood’s Kinze Shea and New Hampton’s Campbelle Kolbet also own Top-10 times.

Columbus Catholic’s Madison Hellman qualified for the 2A race.

1A contenders: For the girls, Hudson led by Desi Lang will be in the hunt, while Nashua-Plainfield’s Kadence Huck and North Tama’s Grace Lidgett (10th last year) could be in line for Top 15 finishes.

Valley Lutheran’s Adric Schmitz is back in the boys’ field after taking 39th last year.

3A contenders: Waverly-Shell Rock duo Caleb Hoins and Sydney Bochmann are poised to be in the Top 40 or better in the boys’ and girls’ race, respectively.