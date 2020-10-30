State cross country: Burris' top 10 effort leads Cedar Falls to a third-place finish.

“What I’m proud of them for is they always hopped in there and you know when they finish, they gave it everything they have,” Gall said. “They’re tired, they’re worn out and exhausted. They all came through like that.”

Indeed, this became a grueling race for a team that pushed the pace early.

“I tried to get out and stay with that front group and I could just feel around me people started to fall off,” Burris said. “I tried to hang on as long as I could and stick with that front pack. It was pretty tough, but the crowd noise and everything keeps me motivated and just makes you want to keep going.”

The Big Red Machine’s handful of seniors set a strong example for the program’s younger runners.

“These guys see what it takes and they see the work ethic,” Gall said. “But also these guys being of high character the whole time, too, it makes my job a lot easier and it makes it a lot of fun.”

In the 4A girls race, Cedar Falls’ duo of sophomore qualifiers were able to get a taste of competition in front of the large state crowds. Anna Scannell was 85th in 20:38 and Rachel Mandt 96th in 20:51.

Freshman Keelee Leitzen of Dubuque Hempstead won the race by 10 seconds in 18:08. Johnston captured the team title with 64 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.