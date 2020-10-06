Prep round-up: Valley Lutheran's Natvig races to victory

DIKE – Valley Lutheran’s Isaac Natvig captured the Class A boys’ title Tuesday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational.

Natvig crossed the finish line in 17 minutes 19.9 seconds and teammate Adric Schmitz was third in 18:04.4 as the Crusaders took second behind Mason City Newman.

In the girls, Class A race, Hudson won the team title led by individual winner Addison Grady (19:58.0).

In Class B, Waterloo Columbus’ Jordan Tovar was 15th in 18:29.7.

Denver claimed both the boys’ and girls’ team titles with Charles City’s Kiki Connell winning the girls’ race in 18:33.4, and Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Kenny Day won the boys’ race in 17:07.6.

Girls’ swimmingWATERLOO SWIM EDGED: Anna McNally, Kate Miller, Carley Caughron and Lauren Kimball all posted wins for the Waterloo Swim team Tuesday in a 95-90 loss to Dubuque Hempstead at the Central Middle School Pool.

The lead changed hands seven times before Hempstead won the 400 free relay to pull out the win.