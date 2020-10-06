Prep round-up: Valley Lutheran's Natvig races to victory

DIKE – Valley Lutheran’s Isaac Natvig captured the Class A boys’ title Tuesday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational.
Natvig crossed the finish line in 17 minutes 19.9 seconds and teammate Adric Schmitz was third in 18:04.4 as the Crusaders took second behind Mason City Newman.
In the girls, Class A race, Hudson won the team title led by individual winner Addison Grady (19:58.0).
In Class B, Waterloo Columbus’ Jordan Tovar was 15th in 18:29.7.
Denver claimed both the boys’ and girls’ team titles with Charles City’s Kiki Connell winning the girls’ race in 18:33.4, and Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Kenny Day won the boys’ race in 17:07.6.
Girls’ swimmingWATERLOO SWIM EDGED: Anna McNally, Kate Miller, Carley Caughron and Lauren Kimball all posted wins for the Waterloo Swim team Tuesday in a 95-90 loss to Dubuque Hempstead at the Central Middle School Pool.
The lead changed hands seven times before Hempstead won the 400 free relay to pull out the win.
MCNally won the 50 free (27.50), Caughron won the 100 fly (58.32) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.03), Miller took the 100 free title in 1:00.92 and Kimball won the 1-meter diving with a score of 270.80.
Waterloo also captured wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Results
Cross Country
Dike-New Hartford Invitational
Class A
Boys
Team Standings – 1. Mason City Newman 48, 2. Valley Lutheran 63, 3. Hudson 99, 4. Sumner-Fredericksburg 114, 5. BCLUW 116, 6. North Linn 117, 7. Dunkerton 197, 8. Aplington-Parkersburg 203, 9. Tripoli 208, 10. Wapsie Valley 252.
Top-five individuals – 1. Isaac Natvig (Valley Lutheran), 17:19.9, 2. Joey Ringo (Newman), 18:01.7, 3. Adric Schmitz (Valley), 18:04.4, 4. Sam Snyder (North Tama), 18:13.5, 5. Ryan Kelley (Newman), 18:23.4.
Valley — Natvig 17:19.9, 3. Schmitz , 18:04.4, 6. Westley Determan 18:36.8, 18. Isaac Dawson, 19:46.7, 35. Ethan L’Heureux, 21:006.7.
Girls
Team standings – 1. Hudson 59, 2. Mason City Newman 63, 3. North Linn 86, 4. Aplington-Parkersburg 98, 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 127, 6. BGM 153, 7. Wapsie Valley 163, 8. Clarksville 175, 9. Dunkerton 245.
Top-five individuals – 1. Addison Grady (Hudson), 19:58.0, 2. Grace Lidgett (North Tama), 20:31.9, 3. Meghan Wheatley (North Linn), 20:41.9, 4. Elie Tuhn (Baxter), 21:31.5, 5. Hannah Gus (BGM), 21:38.8.
Class B
Girls
Team Standings – 1. Denver 80, 2. Benton Community 83, 3. Charles City 88, 4. Starmont 111, 5. Dike-New Hartford 112, 6. Iowa Falls 126, 7. Grinnell 165, 8. West Marshall 175, 9. Union 214, 10. Osage 251, 11. Grundy Center 342.
Top-five individuals – 1. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 18:33.4, 2. Ellie Meyer (Iowa Falls), 18:58.4, 3. Chloe Ristau (Denver), 20:13.5, 4. Amber Homan (Denver), 20:31.9, 5. Taylor Kvale (DNH), 20:34.3.
Boys
Team Standings – 1. Denver 41, 2. Grundy Center 83, 3. Benton Community 106, 4. Charles City 118, 5. Dike-New Hartford 124, 6. Starmont 167, 7. Iowa Falls 193, 8. Osage 201, 9. West Marshall 216, 10. Columbus 219. 11. Union 264.
Top-five individuals — 1. Kenny Day (GCGR), 17:07.6, 2. Nicolas Thompson (WM), 17:19.1, 3. Aiden Dolan (Denver), 17:35.3, 4. Trey Schulte (Benton), 17:38.9, 5. Charlie Sieck (Starmont), 17:40.1
Columbus – 15. Jordan Tovar, 18:29.7, 34. Leo Christensen, 19:38.1, 37. Theodor Ahern, 19:43.4, 60. Peter Minard, 21:03.6, 73. Carson Paul, 26:00.
Girls’ swimming
Hempstead 95, Waterloo Swim 90
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Waterloo (Kate Miller, Rylie Long, Carley Caughron, Anna Gieser), 2:02.97, 2. Hempstead, 2:03.45, 3. Hempstead, 2:10.43.
200 FREE — 1. Kate Duehr (DH), 2:15.27, 2. Jaelyn Tigges (DH), 2:23.86, 3. Abby Koppmann (Waterloo), 2:24.41.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Jaycie Pollock (DH), 2:39.85, 2. Rylie Long (Waterloo), 2:40.03, 3. Anna Gieser (Waterloo), 2:45.24.
50 FREE – 1. Anna McNally (Waterloo), 27.50, 2. Nora Davis (DH), 28.52, 3. Kenzie Tomkins (DH), 28.53.
DIVING – 1. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo), 270.8, 2. Avery Hogan (Waterloo), 253.8, 3. Grace Kolker 9DH), 186.55.
100 BUTTLERFLY – 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 58.32, 2. Samantha Fish (DH), 1:03.77, 3. Emily rober (DH), 1:10.42.
100 FREE – 1. Miller (Waterloo), 1:00.92, 2. Davis (DH), 1:02.37, 3. Tomkins (DH), 1:02.81.
500 FREE – 1. Rober (DH), 6:11.50, 2. Ava Sigwarth(DH), 6:20.87, 3. Sayla Elliott-Ott (Waterloo), 6:26.64.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Waterloo (Caughron, Miller, Gieser, McNally), 1:48.12, 2. Hempstead, 1:57.57, 3. Waterloo, 2:00.58.
100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Fish (DH), 1:03.28, 2. Miller (Waterloo), 1:13.7, 3. Callie Dolphin (DH), 1:13.91.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 1:10.03, 2. Duehr (DH), 1:20.12, 3. Long (Waterloo), 1:20.71.
400 FREE RELAY – 1. Hempstead (Fish, Davis, Rober, Tomkins), 4:07.44, 2. Waterloo, 4:23.47, 3. Hempstead, 4:30. 15.
