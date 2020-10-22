 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep cross country: Grady, Hudson victorious at 1A state qualifier
0 comments
breaking top story
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: REGIONAL QUALIFIERS

Prep cross country: Grady, Hudson victorious at 1A state qualifier

{{featured_button_text}}
Isaac Natvig 2020

Natvig

 Courtesy Photo

CASCADE – Hudson junior Addison Grady was the individual medalist as the Pirates placed five runners in the top 15 to win a Class 1A state qualifying cross country meet Thursday Fillmore Fairways Golf Course in Cascade.

Hudson, last year’s 1A state runner-up, finished with a team score of 28 points easily topping Prince of Peace (Clinton).

Grady, 13th as an individual at state last year, crossed the finish line in 20 minutes and 43 seconds.

Pirate teammates Maddie Hansen was fifth, Jessica Regenwether, sixth, Savannah Schneider, 11th and Sophie Brown was 13th.

The Hudson boys also qualified for the state meet by virtue of its second place finish.  Sam Hansen led the Pirates finishing third in 17:34. Ryan Peck was 12th and Ben Holton 15th, respectively for Hudson.

In Pekin, Valley Lutheran’s Isaac Natvig claimed medalist honors with a time of 16:55 beating Brady Millikin of Pekin by 42 seconds.

The Crusaders earned a state meet berth by taking third behind Pekin and Columbus Community. Valley’s Adric Schmitz was sixth in 17:56.1, and the remainder of the Crusaders state-qualifying squad is made up of Westley Determan, Ethan L’Heureux, Isaac Dawson, Keller Wilson and Levi Bauer.

North Tama’s Grace Lidgett was the individual medalist at a 1A meet in Manly.

Lindgett won in 20:30.26, just ahead of Nashua-Plainfield’s Chloe Matthews who was second in 20”48.91.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Matthews was joined in the top 15 by teammates Jules Breakenridge (8th) and Jennah Carpenter (11th) as the Huskies finished second to earn a state meet berth.

Aplington-Parkersburg’s Lia Hovenga (12th) and Maci Fruend (13th) qualified as individuals.

In the boys’ race. North Tama’s Sam Snyder was third in 17:19.44. Owen Almelien and Michael Knock of North Butler finished fifth and seventh to also qualify as individuals as did Clarksville’s Cade Ison, who took 12th.

In a Class 2A qualifier at the Eagle Grove Country Club, Denver’s Amber Homan blew away the field while leading the Cyclones to a team title.

Homan crossed the finish line in 20:06.04, 36 seconds faster than runner-up Taylor Kvale of Dike-New Hartford.

Denver also saw Chloe Ristau take fourth, Laci Even was eighth and Aubrey Decker, 15th.

Kvale’s Dike-New Hartford squad also saw Izzy Houts take fifth and Jayden Bennett 11th as the Wolverines finished second.

In the boys race at Eagle Grove, Denver took second and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck was third to earn each team a state meet berth.

Aiden Dolan led Denver with a fourth-place in 17:39.18, while Josh Terrill, Alex Krabbenhoft and Alex Larson were 11th, 12th and 15th, respectively.

GCGR’s Kenny Day was fifth in 17:41.29.

The Class 1A and 2A state meet will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

+1 
Grace Lidgett 2020

Lidgett

 Courtesy Photo

State qualifier results

Class 1A

At Manly

Girls

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Mason City Newman 48, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 53, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg 80, 4. West Fork 102, 5. St. Ansgar 146, 6. Clarksville 148, 7.  West Hancock 176, 8. Algona Garrigan 193, 9. North Butler 217, 10. Riceville 245.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS AND AREA TOP 15 – 1. Grace Lidgett (North Tama), 20:30.26, 2. Chloe Matthews (Nashua-Plainfield), 20:48.91, 3. Kacee Eisentrigger (West Fork), 20:54.06, 4. Rachel Leerar (West Hancock), 21:04.55, 5. Maggie McBride (Newman), 21:15.29, 6. Aubrey Eick (N-P), 21:28.74. 8. Jules Breakenridge (North Tama), 21:32.66. 11. Jennah Carpenter (N-P), 21:39.30, 12. Lia Hovenga (Aplington-Parkersburg), 21:45.09, 13. Maci Freund (A-P), 21:51.92. 15. Ella Brown (St. Ansgar), 22:06.99.

Boys

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Mason City Newman 65, 2. Central Springs 74, 3. West Fork 90, 4. North Butler 110, 5. BCLUW 123, 6.  St. Ansgar 145, 7.  Algona Garrigan 159, 8. Aplington-Parkersburg 211, 9. Lake Mills 225, 10. Nashua-Plainfield 226, 11. Green Mountain-Garwin 299, 12. West Hancock 333, 13. North Iowa 338.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS AND AREA TOP 15 – 1. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 16:36.11, 2. Bryce McDonough (CS), 17:12.24, 3.  Sam Snyder (North Tama), 17:19.44, 4. Joey Ringo (Newman), 17:20.53, 5. Owen Almelien (North Butler), 17:26.34. 7. Michael Knock (North Butler), 17:30.82. 12. Cade Ison (Clarksville), 17:53.64. 14. Cole Hansen (St. Ansgar), 18:01.34.

At Cascade

Girls

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Hudson 28, 2. Prince of Peace 55, 3. Cascade 90, 4. Bellevue Marquette 91, 5. BGM 99, 6. English Valleys 149

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS AND AREA TOP 15 – 1. Addison Grady (Hudson), 20:43, 2. Emma Ostwinkle (Cascade), 21:07, 3. Hunter Jones (North Cedar), 21:35, 4.  Holly Beauchamp (Marquette), 21:40, 5.  Maddie Hansen (Hudson), 21:55, 6. Jessica Regenwether (Hudson), 22:03. 11. Savannah Schneider (Hudson), 22:36. 13. Sophie Brown (Hudson), 22:55.

Boys

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Bellevue 56, 2. Hudson 58, 3. Calamus-Wheatland 65, 4. Cascade 78, 5. Isaac Newton Christian Academy 157, 6. Easton Valley 204, 7. Midland and Lone Tree 217, 9. Bellevue Marquette 227, 10. Highland 228, 11. Durant 239.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS AND AREA TOP 15 – 1. Brady Griebel (Bellevue), 16:31, 2. Chase Knoche (C-W), 17:00, 3. Sam Hansen (Hudson), 17:34, 4. Payton Griebel (Bellevue), 17:34, 5. Marcus Blount (Prince of Peace), 17:42. 12. Ryan Peck (Hudson), 19:03. 15. Ben Holton (Hudson), 19:24.

Class 2A

At Eagle Grove

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Denver 42, 2. Dike-New Hartford 58, 3. Des Moines Christian 74, 4. Pocahontas 152, 5. Emmetsburg 169, 6. South Central Calhoun 177, 7. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 177, 8. South Hamilton 179, 9. Forest City 201, 10. South Hardin 278, 11. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 285, 12. Southeast Valley 332.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS AND AREA TOP 15 – 1. Amber Homan (Denver), 20:06.04, 2.  Taylor Kvale (DNH), 20:42.35, 3. Abby Christians (GHV), 20:58.36, 4. Chloe Ristau (Denver), 21:02.79, 5. Izzy Houts (DNH). 21:03.48. 8. Laci Even (Denver), 21:10.13. 11. Jadyn Bennett (DNH), 21:39.70, 15. Aubrey Decker (Denver).

Boys

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Des Moines Christian 43, 2. Denver 59, 3. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 109, 4. Forest City 118, 5. Dike-New Hartford 153, 6. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 179, 7. South Hamilton 182, 8. Southeast Valley 210, 9. South Hardin 241, 10. Eagle Grove 250, 11. Pocahontas 257, 12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 315, 13. Emmetsburg 337, 14. South Central Calhoun 351.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS AND AREA TOP 15 – 1. Carson Houg (DMC), 16:37.74, 2. Aaron Fynaardt (DMC), 16:59.11, 3. Joey Hovinga (FC), 17:35.66, 4. Aiden Dolan (Denver), 17:39.18, 5. Kenny Day (GCGR), 17:41.29. 11. Josh Terrill (Denver), 18:04.58, 12. Alex Krabbenhoft (Denver), 18:05.41, 15. Alex Larson (Denver), 18:08.34.

At Pekin

Boys

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Pekin 56, 2. Columbus Community 77, 3. Valley Lutheran 93, 4. North Mahaska 108, 5. Iowa City Regina 120, 6. Winfield-Mount Union 146.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS AND AREA TOP 15 – 1. Isaac Natvig (Valley Lutheran), 16:55.0, 2. Brady Millikin (Pekin), 17:37.1, 3. Tristian Kauffman (Wapello), 17:41.4, 4. Zach Wise (Pekin), 17:45.5, 5. Lane Harmon (North Mahaska), 17:49.0, 6. Adric Schmitz (Valley Lutheran), 17:56.1.

VALLEY LUTHERAN – 1. Natvig, 16:55.0, 6. Schmitz, 17:56.1, 20. Westley Determan, 19:30, 35. Ethan L’Heureux, 20:26, 36.  Isaac Dawson, 20:33.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News