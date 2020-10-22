Prep cross country: Grady, Hudson victorious at 1A state qualifier

North Tama’s Grace Lidgett was the individual medalist at a 1A meet in Manly.

Lindgett won in 20:30.26, just ahead of Nashua-Plainfield’s Chloe Matthews who was second in 20”48.91.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matthews was joined in the top 15 by teammates Jules Breakenridge (8th) and Jennah Carpenter (11th) as the Huskies finished second to earn a state meet berth.

Aplington-Parkersburg’s Lia Hovenga (12th) and Maci Fruend (13th) qualified as individuals.

In the boys’ race. North Tama’s Sam Snyder was third in 17:19.44. Owen Almelien and Michael Knock of North Butler finished fifth and seventh to also qualify as individuals as did Clarksville’s Cade Ison, who took 12th.

In a Class 2A qualifier at the Eagle Grove Country Club, Denver’s Amber Homan blew away the field while leading the Cyclones to a team title.

Homan crossed the finish line in 20:06.04, 36 seconds faster than runner-up Taylor Kvale of Dike-New Hartford.

Denver also saw Chloe Ristau take fourth, Laci Even was eighth and Aubrey Decker, 15th.