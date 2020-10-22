Prep cross country: Grady, Hudson victorious at 1A state qualifier

CASCADE – Hudson junior Addison Grady was the individual medalist as the Pirates placed five runners in the top 15 to win a Class 1A state qualifying cross country meet Thursday Fillmore Fairways Golf Course in Cascade.
Hudson, last year’s 1A state runner-up, finished with a team score of 28 points easily topping Prince of Peace (Clinton).
Grady, 13th as an individual at state last year, crossed the finish line in 20 minutes and 43 seconds.
Pirate teammates Maddie Hansen was fifth, Jessica Regenwether, sixth, Savannah Schneider, 11th and Sophie Brown was 13th.
The Hudson boys also qualified for the state meet by virtue of its second place finish. Sam Hansen led the Pirates finishing third in 17:34. Ryan Peck was 12th and Ben Holton 15th, respectively for Hudson.
In Pekin, Valley Lutheran’s Isaac Natvig claimed medalist honors with a time of 16:55 beating Brady Millikin of Pekin by 42 seconds.
The Crusaders earned a state meet berth by taking third behind Pekin and Columbus Community. Valley’s Adric Schmitz was sixth in 17:56.1, and the remainder of the Crusaders state-qualifying squad is made up of Westley Determan, Ethan L’Heureux, Isaac Dawson, Keller Wilson and Levi Bauer.
North Tama’s Grace Lidgett was the individual medalist at a 1A meet in Manly.
Lindgett won in 20:30.26, just ahead of Nashua-Plainfield’s Chloe Matthews who was second in 20”48.91.
Matthews was joined in the top 15 by teammates Jules Breakenridge (8th) and Jennah Carpenter (11th) as the Huskies finished second to earn a state meet berth.
Aplington-Parkersburg’s Lia Hovenga (12th) and Maci Fruend (13th) qualified as individuals.
In the boys’ race. North Tama’s Sam Snyder was third in 17:19.44. Owen Almelien and Michael Knock of North Butler finished fifth and seventh to also qualify as individuals as did Clarksville’s Cade Ison, who took 12th.
In a Class 2A qualifier at the Eagle Grove Country Club, Denver’s Amber Homan blew away the field while leading the Cyclones to a team title.
Homan crossed the finish line in 20:06.04, 36 seconds faster than runner-up Taylor Kvale of Dike-New Hartford.
Denver also saw Chloe Ristau take fourth, Laci Even was eighth and Aubrey Decker, 15th.
Kvale’s Dike-New Hartford squad also saw Izzy Houts take fifth and Jayden Bennett 11th as the Wolverines finished second.
In the boys race at Eagle Grove, Denver took second and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck was third to earn each team a state meet berth.
Aiden Dolan led Denver with a fourth-place in 17:39.18, while Josh Terrill, Alex Krabbenhoft and Alex Larson were 11th, 12th and 15th, respectively.
GCGR’s Kenny Day was fifth in 17:41.29.
The Class 1A and 2A state meet will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
