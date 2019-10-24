CEDAR FALLS -- Navigating a familiar test of stamina, smiles flowed freely for Cedar Falls sophomore Brayden Burnett during Thursday’s state qualifying meet at Birdsall Park.
The Tigers’ sophomore soaked in the atmosphere on his home course, often running alongside teammates within a tight lead pack. Burnett was Cedar Falls’ first runner to cross the finish line with a fifth-place time of 16:31. He then quickly reunited with his teammates close behind.
Cedar Falls placed its top six runners from fifth through 16th, and all seven were among the top 25 as the Tigers secured a trip to state with a first-place qualifying score of 47 team points.
“We got to show it on our own course and warm up for next week at Fort Dodge,” Burnett said, after the No. 5-ranked Tigers edged No. 6 Ames by 14 points. “It’s nice to get family and friends here (at Birdsall Park) and see all the faces while I’m running by.”
The Tigers’ five point scorers all beat 17 minutes. Michael Goodenbour (eighth, 16:46), Eli Smith (10th 16:48), TJ Tomlyanovich (11th, 16:54) and Joel Burris (13th, 16:56) worked together.
“We’ve been super consistent,” Burnett said. “We’re beginning to learn how to take it out easy first mile and just basically turn the 5K into a two-mile race, and leave it all out there.”
In the Class 1A boys’ race, St. Ansgar sophomore Riley Witt overcame the disappointment of missing out on a trip to state by two places and 15 seconds last season.
Training on gravel roads near his country home, Witt has become a valuable lead runner for the Saints. He pulled away midway through the race and captured an individual title in 17:25. He’ll have company in Fort Dodge as St. Ansgar secured the final team qualifying spot.
“When you’re running on gravel roads, there’s not much to look at expect corn and beans,” Witt said. “It’s really mentally taxing, so it helps with the mental game as well as physical.
“I was just thinking how I wanted to bring glory to God and I knew if I pushed hard, people would see Him through me.”
In the 1A boys’ team competition, South Winneshiek placed four inside the top nine and won with 47 points. Denver’s lead pack of five finished 10th through 16th as the Cyclones accumulated 68 points for second. Iowa Star Conference champion Valley Lutheran was sixth, led by Isaac Natvig who secured an individual trip to state with a sixth-place time of 18:08.
In the 1A girls’ race, one of the more inspiring team efforts didn’t come with a first place finish.
The state’s No. 2-ranked Denver had to rely on their depth after lead runner and freshman Amber Homan passed out midway through the race. Grace Beck stepped up and finished third in 20:40, followed closely by Chloe Ristau’s fourth-place time of 20:46. Laci Even was 10th and Emily Herbst 20th, while senior Lexi Lyons stepped into a point-scoring role with a 33rd place effort.
Denver’s 70 team points were second to Kee High’s 59. Sumner-Fredericksburg (114) edged Nashua-Plainfield and North Linn by two points for the final team qualifying position.
“I think that says a lot about our team, the chemistry that they have, and they want to pull through for each other no matter what,” Denver coach Sandy Sabelka said. “All of them saw Amber go down, and that just I think gave them that drive to push through. I give a lot credit to our 4, 5 and 6 girls and even our 7 girl (Leah Ristau) who was coming back after not running for three meets. They just did phenomenally, and that’s what you do when a teammate is down, you step up and do it for the team.”
Added Beck, a fourth-year state qualifier, “I think we’re unbreakable. … After the race we all prayed together and we just hugged each other. We’re so proud of each other. The team chemistry is phenomenal. We’re never been closer. We’re more like family than friends.”
Individually, South Winneshiek freshman Billie Wagner broke away with a championship time of 19:28.
In the 4A girls’ race, Cedar Falls just missed a trip to state after finishing nine points back of third-place Western Dubuque’s 92-point team score. Dubuque Senior won with 29, followed by Iowa City High’s 53 points.
Cedar Falls senior Mackenzie Michael was an individual state qualifier with a ninth place time of 20:02. Tiger freshmen Anna Scannell and Rachel Mandt led a pack of six Cedar Falls runners, whom placed 20th through 30th.
