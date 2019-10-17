IOWA CITY -- Cedar Falls placed three runners among the top seven and won the team championship Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Conference cross country divisional on the University of Iowa course.
Brayden Burnett led the Tigers with a runner-up finish in 16:06, Eli Smith finished sixth in 16:24.1, and T.J. Tomlyanovich was seventh in 16:27.2. Joel Burris added a 12th-place run in 16:37.6, and Alex Horstman was 14th in 16:39.3. Cooper Olsen (16:46.2) and Michael Goodenbour (16:47) were 19th and 20th, respectively.
That added up to 41 points for Cedar Falls while Cedar Rapids Prairie finished with 45. Prairie's Jack Pendergast was the individual champion in 15:44.3.
In the girls' race, Dubuque Senior ran away with the title with 32 points with Iowa City High second (56). Cedar Falls placed fifth with 152 points.
Lillian Schmidt of Senior won the race in 18:21.9. Cedar Falls' top finishers were Paige Wageman in 28th (20:43.8), Anna Scannell in 29th (20:52.1), Rachel Mandt in 31st (21:19.3), Grethen Fixen in 33rd (21:21.4), Natalie Degabriele in 36th (21:50.4) and Devin O'Loughlin in 37th (21:57.0).
AT DUBUQUE -- Dubuque Hempstead dominated the boys' race and Linn-Mar ruled the girls' competition in the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional contested at the Dubuque Soccer Complex Thursday.
Hempstead had four runners in the top 10 on the way to 28 points, led by champion Ryan Winger (15:29). Iowa City West was second with 73 points while Waterloo placed eighth with 250.
Andrew Congdon was 44th for Waterloo (17:42) and Ian Lucas 47th (17:57).
Linn-Mar's 34 points were 24 better than Hempstead in the girls' race. Waterloo was eighth with 240.
Iowa City Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney took the individual title in 17:32. Madison Tieskotter was 42nd (22:01), Victoria Knight 45th (22:58) and Jordyn Smith 48th (24:08) for Waterloo.
