Northeast Iowa will have a strong presence at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge after strong showings Thursday at state-qualifying races around the state.
Sophia Jungling (19:26.4) led Aplington-Parkersburg to the Class 1A girls' championship at Marshalltown in a close race with Hudson. The Falcons finished with 59 points to the Pirates' 66.
Decorah and Charles City finished 2-3 in Class 3A competition at Independence. Charles City's Kiki Connell was the individual winner in 19:01.9 while Iowa Falls-Alden's Ellie Meyer qualified for state individually.
At Humboldt, Waverly-Shell Rock's Emma Hoins was the winner and will head to state after posting a time of 19:16.00.
At Dike, Jesup and Dike-New Hartford took the second and third team qualifying spots while Starmont was the champion in the 2A qualifier at West Union. Katelyn Johnston of Osage, Olivia Ollendieck of Crestwood, Adrianna Galenna of Waterloo Columbus and talia Stangel of Osage were individual qualifiers.
In Class 3A boys' competition, Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah advanced with runner-up finishes at Humboldt and Independence, respectively. Decorah's Brady Hogan was the winner at Independence in 16:40.6.
South Hardin and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck earned trips to 2A state at Dike. Union of La Porte City's Lake LeBahn was the champ in 16:22 while Jesup's Kile Rottinghaus was also an individual qualifier.
North Fayette Valley will send its boys' team to state after a runner-up finish at West Union. Crestwood's Bryden Juelsgaard, Osage's Caleb Sledd and Starmont's Dylan Conner were individual qualifiers.
In Class 1A, Hudson's Sam Hansen made the state meet field in the race at Marshalltown.
