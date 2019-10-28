{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Three Cedar Falls runners earned first-team all-Mississippi Division honors and Tiger head coach Scott Gall was named coach of the year as the Mississippi Valley Conference announced its season awards Monday.

Sophomore Brayden Burnett, junior Eli Smith and junior T.J. Tomlyanovich made the first team for the Tigers while junior Joel Burris and sophomore Alex Horstman made the second-team.

Juniors Cooper Olsen and Michael Goodenbour earned honorable mention recognition for Cedar Falls.

