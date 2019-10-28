CEDAR FALLS — Three Cedar Falls runners earned first-team all-Mississippi Division honors and Tiger head coach Scott Gall was named coach of the year as the Mississippi Valley Conference announced its season awards Monday.
Sophomore Brayden Burnett, junior Eli Smith and junior T.J. Tomlyanovich made the first team for the Tigers while junior Joel Burris and sophomore Alex Horstman made the second-team.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Juniors Cooper Olsen and Michael Goodenbour earned honorable mention recognition for Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.