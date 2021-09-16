On an admitted off night, Brayden Burnett takes third at Rich Engel Classic

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls’ Brayden Burnett blamed his finish on poor preparation.
Tiger head coach Scott Gall said hold on one second.
Racing against an elite Iowa high school field Thursday at the Rich Engel Classic at Birdsall Park, Burnett finished third overall.
Burnett crossed the finish line in 17 minutes and 4.5 seconds.
Western Dubuque’s Eli Naumann won it in 16:24.7, and Miles Wilson of Cedar Rapids Kennedy was second in 16:45.7.
“It was not good at all,” Burnett said of his race. “I felt light-headed the whole time. I stuck it out and I guess it was alright.
“The things I do the day of the meet can affect it seriously. Got to hand it to the winner, but I was just not 100 percent today. Everyone has one fluke a year and today was mine.”
Burnett’s effort help Cedar Falls take second as a team as the Tigers were edged by Iowa City Liberty by a single points, 81 to 82. Ankeny was third with 93.
Naumann broke away from the field early with Wilson, Burnett and Carson Owens of Southeast Polk giving chase in the next pack of runners.
Gall was proud of his team’s efforts and said Burnett was being overly critical of his performance.
“What I liked about is they all looked like they were hurting enough that they were trying hard,” Gall said. “We talk to the guys all the time about all we need from you is a tough, hard effort and our guys honestly from top to bottom all season have been doing that.”
Asked about Burnett being upset about his performance, Gall took the onus.
“The guys seem a little hard on themselves sometimes,” Gall said after laughing when told of Burnett’s comments. “He (Burnett) has been running great from the get-go. We did our biggest workout of the season on Monday. So, probably shame on me for doing it the week of our home meet.
“But it is good timing for the rest of the season. It sets us up well. As far as Brayden, he has to keep believing in himself that he can be right there. On any given night what the guys ran in front of him, Brayden can do that.”
The team finish did perk Burnett’s mood up.
“It only can go up from here with that performance,” Burnett said of his team. “I’m glad the team did their best.
Waterloo West’s Andrew Congdon also ran a great race finishing sixth overall in 17:15.1.
Valley Lutheran’s Isaac Natvig was 19th in 17:38.2.
In the girls’ race, Ankeny freshman Alli Macke was victorious in 19:08.2.
The top area finisher was Hudson’s Addison Grady who took sixth in 20:03.6.
Photos: Rich Engel Classic Cross Country Meet at Cedar Falls
Girls
Team standings: 1. Dubuque Hempstead 50, 2. Ankeny 70, 3. Dubuque Senior 117, 4. Iowa City West 126, 5. Western Dubuque 141, 6. Iowa City Liberty 157, 7. Urbandale 164, 8. Cedar Falls 204, 9. Clear Creek Amana 209, 10. Waverly-Shell Rock 280, 11. Hudson 288, 12. Dike-New Hartford 320, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 338, 14. Decorah 340, 15. Cedar Rapids Xavier 477.
Medalist: Alli Macke (Ankeny), 19:08.2.
Top area finishers: 6. Addison Grady (Hudson), 20:03.6, 16. Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford), 20:59.3, 33. Sydney Bachmann (Waverly-Shell Rock), 21:41.3
Cedar Falls: 22. Zoe Zylstra, 21:08.6, 23. Jaden Swarts, 21:12.5, 35. Rachel Mandt, 21:51.6, 55. Ruby Schillinger, 22:39.6, 92. Ella Hertz, 24:14.12.
Waterloo: 87. Madison Tieskotter, 24:07.4, 90. Emma Riordan, 24:13.1, 134. Brooklynne Jeffries, 25:52.7, 151. Gracie Marlin, 27:25.4
Boys
Team standings: 1. Iowa City Liberty 81, 2. Cedar Falls 82, 3. Ankeny 93, 4. Urbandale 103, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 136. 6. Western Dubuque 192, 7. Southeast Polk 212, 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 231, 9. Decorah 253, 10. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 269, 11. Waterloo West 306, 12. Dubuque Senior 310, 13. Clear Creek Amana 311, 14. Mason City 328, 15. Valley Lutheran 361, 16. Dubuque Hempstead 468, 17. Dike-New Hartford 477.
Medalist: Eli Naumann (Western Dubuque), 16:24.7
Cedar Falls: 3. Brayden Burnett, 17:04.5, 9. Luke Hartman, 17:25.1, 21. Gavin Denholm, 17:44.2, 23. Joshua Burjes 17:47.0, 27. Colby Cryer, 17:54.4
Valley Lutheran: 19. Isaac Natvig, 17:38.2, 66. Adric Schmitz, 19:39.5, 81. Westley Determan 18:56.1, 143. Ethan L’Heureux, 19:58.2, 154. Isaac Dawson, 20:14.1
Waterloo West: 6. Andrew Congdon, 17:15.1, 42. Andrew Tracy, 18:19.2, 103. Braden Nystrom. 19:13.1, 113. Ryan Bulver, 19:22.2, 115. Chase Nordman, 19:23.9.
Top Area finishers: 11. Nick Kepford (Waverly-Shell Rock), 17:26.3, 33. Andrew Conner (WSR), 18:06.2, 40. Caleb Hoins (WSR), 18:18.1, 47. Soren Cleveland (Grundy Center), 18:25.6, 48. Kaden Lynch (Grundy Center), 18:25.7, 50. Ethan Sadler (Grundy Center), 18:26.8.