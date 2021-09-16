On an admitted off night, Brayden Burnett takes third at Rich Engel Classic

“What I liked about is they all looked like they were hurting enough that they were trying hard,” Gall said. “We talk to the guys all the time about all we need from you is a tough, hard effort and our guys honestly from top to bottom all season have been doing that.”

Asked about Burnett being upset about his performance, Gall took the onus.

“The guys seem a little hard on themselves sometimes,” Gall said after laughing when told of Burnett’s comments. “He (Burnett) has been running great from the get-go. We did our biggest workout of the season on Monday. So, probably shame on me for doing it the week of our home meet.

“But it is good timing for the rest of the season. It sets us up well. As far as Brayden, he has to keep believing in himself that he can be right there. On any given night what the guys ran in front of him, Brayden can do that.”

The team finish did perk Burnett’s mood up.

“It only can go up from here with that performance,” Burnett said of his team. “I’m glad the team did their best.

Waterloo West’s Andrew Congdon also ran a great race finishing sixth overall in 17:15.1.

Valley Lutheran’s Isaac Natvig was 19th in 17:38.2.