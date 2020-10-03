Metro roundup: Cedar Falls runs with 4A elite; Waterloo boys earn top three finish

WAVERLY -- Many of the state's top cross country teams flocked to Wartburg College's cross country course Saturday morning for an early October test of strength.
Class 4A's No. 3-ranked Cedar Falls' boys placed third behind No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead and No. 2 Sioux City North in the Gray Division of the Steve Johnson Invite.
Hempstead prevailed in the closely-contested battle with 66 points, followed by North at 68 and Cedar Falls' score of 71.
Jaysen Bouwers of Sioux City North won the race in 15:04.
Michael Goodenbour led a strong pack of Cedar Falls runners with a sixth-place time of 15:36. Brayden Burnett (12th, 15:43), Joel Burris (14th, 15:45), Eli Smith (16th, 15:47) and TJ Tomlyanovich (23rd, 15:55) completed team scoring for the Tigers.
In the girls' race, Johnston's top three runners placed among the top six as the Dragons captured the Gray Division title with a score of 47. Linn-Mar, led by Micah Poellet's individual medalist time of 18:08, was second with 87 points.
Cedar Falls finished eighth in the division with Anna Scannell turning in the team's top time, a 31st place effort of 19:37. Emma Hoins of Waverly-Shell Rock was the top local finisher with an seventh-place time of 18:36.
In the Orange Division boys' race, Waterloo finished third, just 11 points back of champion Davenport Assumption's 101 team total.
Andrew Congdon led Waterloo with a 16th place time of 17:40. Teammates Ian Lucas (17th, 17:46) and Andrew Tracy (18th, 17:48) followed close behind.
Valley Lutheran's Isaac Natvig was the top local finisher with a ninth-place time of 17:05.
Davenport Assumption also won the Orange Division girls' race with a score of 37 points. Dike-New Hartford was third at 86, two back of Iowa City Regina, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 1A.
Support Local Journalism
Freshman Izzy Houts led Dike-New Hartford with a sixth place time of 20:10.
Swimming
At Cedar Falls, the 42nd Marcussen Invitational had a different look Saturday as the event was split between pods in Dubuque and Cedar Falls.
Host Cedar Falls used its depth to defeat Mason City for the five-team title at Holmes Junior High, 597 to 411. Waterloo finished third with 370 points.
Cedar Falls won all three relay races. Katie Butler, Baylee Lehmann, Kendall Mallaro and Sophia Mason took the 200-medley in 1:56.56. Marley Hagarty joined Mason, Grace Bobeldyk and Emma Clark to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.87. Mallaro, Bobeldyk, Hagarty and Clark capped the day with a 400 freestyle championship in 3:47.16.
Mallaro also out-touched Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Lauren Williams in the 200 freestyle, 2:00.6 to 2:00.97. Bobeldyk won the 500 freestyle in 5:28.51 and Clark won the 100 freestyle in 55.09. The Tigers also received a title from Sutton Paulsen in the backstroke in 1:04.36.
Waterloo's standout diving tandem of Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan secured another 1-2 finish. Kimball scored 503.95 points and Hogan tallied 443.
Carley Caughron added a pair of individual wins for Waterloo. She edged Clark in the 50 freestyle, 24.58 to 24.83, and Mallaro in the 100 butterfly, 58.3 to 59.7.
Volleyball
Sumner-Fredericksburg captured the championship at Saturday's Columbus Invitational.
Host Waterloo Columbus was defeated by the Cougars, 25-14, 25-17. Waterloo West gave Sumner-Fredericksburg its toughest test before falling, 20-22, 21-14, 19-17.
West also dropped a three-set match against Marion, 21-19, 20-22, 15-6. The Wahawks secured wins over Don Bosco and Jesup.
Columbus finished the day 3-1 with a three-set win over BCLUW (21-15, 19-21, 18-16) and sweeps over North Fayette Valley and Vinson-Shellsburg.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!