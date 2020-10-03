 Skip to main content
Metro roundup: Cedar Falls runs with 4A elite; Waterloo boys earn top three finish
METRO ROUNDUP

WAVERLY -- Many of the state's top cross country teams flocked to Wartburg College's cross country course Saturday morning for an early October test of strength.

Class 4A's No. 3-ranked Cedar Falls' boys placed third behind No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead and No. 2 Sioux City North in the Gray Division of the Steve Johnson Invite. 

Hempstead prevailed in the closely-contested battle with 66 points, followed by North at 68 and Cedar Falls' score of 71.

Jaysen Bouwers of Sioux City North won the race in 15:04.

Michael Goodenbour led a strong pack of Cedar Falls runners with a sixth-place time of 15:36. Brayden Burnett (12th, 15:43), Joel Burris (14th, 15:45), Eli Smith (16th, 15:47) and TJ Tomlyanovich (23rd, 15:55) completed team scoring for the Tigers.

In the girls' race, Johnston's top three runners placed among the top six as the Dragons captured the Gray Division title with a score of 47. Linn-Mar, led by Micah Poellet's individual medalist time of 18:08, was second with 87 points.

Cedar Falls finished eighth in the division with Anna Scannell turning in the team's top time, a 31st place effort of 19:37. Emma Hoins of Waverly-Shell Rock was the top local finisher with an seventh-place time of 18:36.

In the Orange Division boys' race, Waterloo finished third, just 11 points back of champion Davenport Assumption's 101 team total.

Andrew Congdon led Waterloo with a 16th place time of 17:40. Teammates Ian Lucas (17th, 17:46) and Andrew Tracy (18th, 17:48) followed close behind.

Valley Lutheran's Isaac Natvig was the top local finisher with a ninth-place time of 17:05. 

Davenport Assumption also won the Orange Division girls' race with a score of 37 points. Dike-New Hartford was third at 86, two back of Iowa City Regina, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 1A.

Freshman Izzy Houts led Dike-New Hartford with a sixth place time of 20:10. 

Swimming

At Cedar Falls, the 42nd Marcussen Invitational had a different look Saturday as the event was split between pods in Dubuque and Cedar Falls.

Host Cedar Falls used its depth to defeat Mason City for the five-team title at Holmes Junior High, 597 to 411. Waterloo finished third with 370 points.

Cedar Falls won all three relay races. Katie Butler, Baylee Lehmann, Kendall Mallaro and Sophia Mason took the 200-medley in 1:56.56. Marley Hagarty joined Mason, Grace Bobeldyk and Emma Clark to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.87. Mallaro, Bobeldyk, Hagarty and Clark capped the day with a 400 freestyle championship in 3:47.16.

Mallaro also out-touched Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Lauren Williams in the 200 freestyle, 2:00.6 to 2:00.97. Bobeldyk won the 500 freestyle in 5:28.51 and Clark won the 100 freestyle in 55.09. The Tigers also received a title from Sutton Paulsen in the backstroke in 1:04.36.

Waterloo's standout diving tandem of Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan secured another 1-2 finish. Kimball scored 503.95 points and Hogan tallied 443.

Carley Caughron added a pair of individual wins for Waterloo. She edged Clark in the 50 freestyle, 24.58 to 24.83, and Mallaro in the 100 butterfly, 58.3 to 59.7.

Volleyball

Sumner-Fredericksburg captured the championship at Saturday's Columbus Invitational.

Host Waterloo Columbus was defeated by the Cougars, 25-14, 25-17. Waterloo West gave Sumner-Fredericksburg its toughest test before falling, 20-22, 21-14, 19-17.

West also dropped a three-set match against Marion, 21-19, 20-22, 15-6. The Wahawks secured wins over Don Bosco and Jesup.

Columbus finished the day 3-1 with a three-set win over BCLUW (21-15, 19-21, 18-16) and sweeps over North Fayette Valley and Vinson-Shellsburg.

Summaries

Cross country

Johnson Invite

At Waverly

Boys

GRAY DIVISION

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Dubuque Hempstead 66, 2. Sioux City North 68, 3. Cedar Falls 71, 4. Johnston 166, 5. Pleasant Valley 166, 6. Waukee 186, 7. Madrid 229, 8. Urbandale 235, 9. Iowa City West 241, 10. Earlham 273, 11. Center Point-Urbana 286, 12. Bettendorf 315, 13. Linn-Mar 331, 14. Indianola 340, 15. North Scott 402, 16. Waverly-Shell Rock 464, 17. Nodaway Valley 511, 18. Williamsburg 520, 19. Spencer 550.

INDIVIDUAL WINNER -- Jaysen Bouwers (S.C. North) 15:04.

Metro team

CEDAR FALLS -- 6. Michael Goodenbour 15:36, 12. Brayden Burnett 15:43, 14. Joel Burris 15:45, 16. Eli Smith 15:47, 23. TJ Tomlyanovich 15:55, 26. Alex Horstman 15:59, 35. Cooper Olsen 16:07.

ORANGE DIVISION

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Davenport Assumption 101, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 106, 3. Waterloo 112, 4. Mason City 145, 5. Clear Lake 148, 6. Bellevue 165, 7. Camanche 204, 8. Valley Lutheran 219, 9. South Tama 244, 10. South Hamilton 254, 11. Dike-New Hartford 262, 12. Columbus Community 264, 13. Iowa City Regina 296, 14. Clayton Ridge 355, 15. BCLUW 361, 16. Waterloo Columbus 379, 17. Wapsie Valley 528.

INDIVIDUAL WINNER -- Brady Griebel (Bellevue) 15:51.

AREA LEADER -- 24. Tyler Nystel (Dike-New Hartford) 17:57.

Metro team

WATERLOO -- 16. Andrew Congdon 17:40, 17. Ian Lucas 17:46, 18. Andrew Tracy 17:48, 26. Kaelan Eilers 18:03, 35. Cooper Paxton 18:17, 47. Layton Ritter 18:36, 48. Ryan Bulver 18:37.

VALLEY LUTHERAN -- 9. Isaac Natvig 17:05, 21. Adric Schmitz 17:55, 30. Westley Determan 18:07, 75. Isaac Dawson 19:23, 84. Keller Wilson 19:40, 93. Ethan L'Heureux 20:05, 111. Zach Glenn 23:30.

WATERLOO COLUMBUS -- 29. Jordan Tovar 18:06, 62. Leo Christensen 18:59, 80. Theodore Ahern 19:38, 95. Peter Minard 20:23, 113. Louis Minard 25:03.

Girls

GRAY DIVISION

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Johnston 47, 2. Linn-Mar 87, 3. Iowa City Liberty 132, 4. Dubuque Hempstead 144, 5. Bettendorf 153, 6. Indianola 179, 7. Urbandale 191, 8. Cedar Falls 215, 9. Williamsburg 252, 10. Sioux City North 289, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 304, 12. North Scott 335, 13. Spencer 352, 14. Center Point-Urbana 355, 15. Earlham 390, 16. Starmont 392, 17. Nodaway Valley 493, 18. Madrid 536.

MEDALIST -- Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar) 18:08.

AREA LEADER -- 7. Emma Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock) 18:36.

CEDAR FALLS -- 31. Anna Scannel 19:37, 37. Amara Lytle 19:50, 38. Rachel Mandt 19:50, 41. Grace Fober 20:09, 68. Sara Goodenbour 20:54, 69. Brooklyn Francis 20:55, 70. Anna Becker 20:56.

ORANGE DIVISION

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Davenport Assumption 37, 2. Iowa City Regina 84, 3. Dike-New Hartford 86, 4. Mason City 87, 5. Kee High 167, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 179, 7. Wapsie Valley 191, 8. Osage 223, 9. South Tama 228, 10. Waterloo West 231, 11. South Hamilton 233, 12. Clear Lake 320.

INDIVIDUAL WINNER -- Haley Meyer (Kee) 19:09.

AREA LEADERS -- 6. Izzy Houts (Dike-New Hartford) 20:10, 11. Sydnie Martin 20:53, 12. Ava VanDaele (Wapsie Valley), 14. Alexis Jensen (Dike-New Hartford) 21:13, 16. Charlotte Gettman (Waterloo West) 21:14, 17. Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford) 21:14.

Metro team

WATERLOO WEST -- 15. Gettman 21:14, 32. Victoria Knight 22:35, 57. Madison Tieskotter 24:19, 63. Eleanor Filippone 25:04, 64. Ajla Dzelic 25:15.

Metro individuals

COLUMBUS -- 57. Alissa Sinnwell (Columbus) 23:23.

VALLEY LUTHERAN -- 78. Lydia Kearney 24:56, 93. Miriam Kearney 27:00, 98. Meia Kearney-Ledesma 31:50.

Swimming

Marcussen Invite

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Cedar Falls 597, 2. Mason City 411, 3. Waterloo 370, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 364, 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 316.

EVENT LEADERS (top three)

DIVING -- 1. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo) 503.95, 2. Avery Hogan (Waterloo) 443, 3. Nat Freeman (Jefferson) 432.85.

200 MEDLEY RELAY -- 1. Cedar Falls (Katie Butler, Baylee Lehmann, Kendall Mallaro, Sophia Mason) 1:56.56, 2. Mason City 1:57.13, 3. Washington 2:01.02.

200 FREESTYLE -- 1. Mallaro (CF) 2:00.6, 2. Lauren Williams (CRJ) 2:00.97, 3. Grace Bobeldyk (CF) 2:01.11.

200 IM -- 1. Aspen Cole (MC) 2:17.51, 2. Lehmann (CF) 2:22.95, 3. Sydney Jones (CRW) 2:23.99.

50 FREESTYLE -- 1. Carley Caughron (Waterloo) 24.58, 2. Emma Clark (CF) 24.83, 3. Marley Hagarty (CF) 26.37.

100 BUTTERFLY -- 1. Caughron (Waterloo) 58.3, 2. Mallaro (CF) 59.7, 3. Nia Litterer (MC) 1:03.78.

100 FREESTYLE -- 1. Clark (CF) 55.09, 2. Williams (CRJ) 55.85, 3. Hagarty (CF) 58.01.

500 FREESTYLE -- 1. Bobeldyk (CF) 5:28.51, 2. Annika Gruenwald (CF) 5:46.6, 3. Grace Hehr (MC) 5:50.38.

200 FREESTYLE RELAY -- 1. Cedar Falls (Hagarty, Mason, Bobeldyk, Clark) 1:44.87, 2. Waterloo (Caughron, Anna McNally, Anna Geiser, Kate Miller) 1:47.77, 3. Mason City 1:49.56.

100 BACKSTROKE -- 1. Sutton Paulsen (CF) 1:04.36, 2. Sydney Jones (CRW) 1:04.44, 3. Butler (CF) 1:06.06.

100 BREASTSTROKE -- 1. Cole (MC) 1:10.79, 2. Taylor Halverson (MC) 1:12.43, 3. Lehmann (CF) 1:14.43.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY -- 1. Cedar Falls (Mallaro, Bobeldyk, Hagarty, Clark) 3:47.16, 2. Mason City 2:58.55, 3. Jefferson 4:02.54.

