Metro roundup: Cedar Falls runs with 4A elite; Waterloo boys earn top three finish

WAVERLY -- Many of the state's top cross country teams flocked to Wartburg College's cross country course Saturday morning for an early October test of strength.

Class 4A's No. 3-ranked Cedar Falls' boys placed third behind No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead and No. 2 Sioux City North in the Gray Division of the Steve Johnson Invite.

Hempstead prevailed in the closely-contested battle with 66 points, followed by North at 68 and Cedar Falls' score of 71.

Jaysen Bouwers of Sioux City North won the race in 15:04.

Michael Goodenbour led a strong pack of Cedar Falls runners with a sixth-place time of 15:36. Brayden Burnett (12th, 15:43), Joel Burris (14th, 15:45), Eli Smith (16th, 15:47) and TJ Tomlyanovich (23rd, 15:55) completed team scoring for the Tigers.

In the girls' race, Johnston's top three runners placed among the top six as the Dragons captured the Gray Division title with a score of 47. Linn-Mar, led by Micah Poellet's individual medalist time of 18:08, was second with 87 points.

Cedar Falls finished eighth in the division with Anna Scannell turning in the team's top time, a 31st place effort of 19:37. Emma Hoins of Waverly-Shell Rock was the top local finisher with an seventh-place time of 18:36.