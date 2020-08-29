Metro roundup: Cedar Falls boys secure cross country title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- An experienced Cedar Falls boys' cross country team operated at the front of the pack during Saturday's Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational.

Class 4A's No. 3-ranked Tigers occupied six of the top 10 individual places to win a meet that including No. 5-ranked host Prairie and No. 8 Iowa City West.

Junior Alex Horstman led Cedar Falls with a third-place time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds. Tiger seniors Cooper Olsen, Joel Burris and junior Brayden Burnett finished fifth through seventh. Cedar Falls seniors Michael Goodenbour and TJ Tomlyanovich were ninth and 10th.

The Tigers' finished with 30 points in the eight-team meet. Cedar Rapids Prairie was second with 49 and Iowa City West third with 67.

In the girls' race, Linn-Mar's Micah Poellet turned in a championship time of 19:48 for the first place Lions.

Cedar Falls placed fourth with a score of 86 points. Senior Amara Lytle led the Tigers with an 11th-place time of 21:20.

Volleyball

TROJANS GO 1-2: Waterloo East secured a win over North Linn in straight sets Saturday at the Cascade Tournament.

The Trojans split sets with Central City before dropping the third set, 15-10. Host Cascade secured a straight-set sweep over East.

