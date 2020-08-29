Metro roundup: Cedar Falls boys secure cross country title

×
CEDAR RAPIDS -- An experienced Cedar Falls boys' cross country team operated at the front of the pack during Saturday's Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational.
Class 4A's No. 3-ranked Tigers occupied six of the top 10 individual places to win a meet that including No. 5-ranked host Prairie and No. 8 Iowa City West.
Junior Alex Horstman led Cedar Falls with a third-place time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds. Tiger seniors Cooper Olsen, Joel Burris and junior Brayden Burnett finished fifth through seventh. Cedar Falls seniors Michael Goodenbour and TJ Tomlyanovich were ninth and 10th.
The Tigers' finished with 30 points in the eight-team meet. Cedar Rapids Prairie was second with 49 and Iowa City West third with 67.
In the girls' race, Linn-Mar's Micah Poellet turned in a championship time of 19:48 for the first place Lions.
Cedar Falls placed fourth with a score of 86 points. Senior Amara Lytle led the Tigers with an 11th-place time of 21:20.
Volleyball
TROJANS GO 1-2: Waterloo East secured a win over North Linn in straight sets Saturday at the Cascade Tournament.
The Trojans split sets with Central City before dropping the third set, 15-10. Host Cascade secured a straight-set sweep over East.
Summaries
Prairie Invitational
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Cedar Falls 30, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 49, 3. Iowa City West 67, 4. Linn-Mar 125, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 147, 6. Western Dubuque 157, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 177, 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier 239.
INVIDIUAL LEADERS -- 1. Andrew Bickford (Prairie) 16:37, 2. Alex McKane (ICW) 16:44, 3. Alex Horstman (CF) 16:46, 4. Hunter Kalous (Prairie) 16:56, 5. Cooper Olson (CF) 17:07.
CEDAR FALLS -- 3. Horstman 16:46, 5. Olson 17:07, 6. Joel Burris 17:07, 7. Brayden Burnett 17:19, 9. Michael Goodenbour 17:24, 10. TJ Tomlyanovich 17:32, 16. Colby Cryer 18:05.
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Linn-Mar 27, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, 3. Western Dubuque 78, 4. Cedar Falls 86, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 131, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 163, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 189.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar) 19:48, 2. Alyssa Klein (Western Dubuque) 20:07, 3. Sarah Murphy (Linn-Mar) 20:16, 4. Gabby Cortez (Prairie) 20:30, 5. Chloe Skidmore (Linn-Mar) 20:49.
CEDAR FALLS -- 11. Amara Lytle 21:20, 13. Rachel Mandt 21:35, 14. Anna Scannell 21:35, 22. Jules Fromm 22:58, 26. Anna Becker 23:18, 27. Natalie Degabriele 23:28, 32. Paige Wageman 23:38.
