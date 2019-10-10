IOWA CITY -- Cedar Falls High placed five runners among the top 21 for a runner-up finish in the boys' race at Thursday's Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet.
Brayden Burnett was fourth, Eli Smith 11th, Alex Horstman 16th, Michael Goodenbour 18th and T.J. Tomlyanovich 21st for the Tigers. Burnett clocked 16:42 and Tomlyanovich 17:16 for a spread of just 34 seconds between the top five.
Dubuque Hempstead took the boys' team title with 47 points while Cedar Falls finished at 70. Waterloo was 15th at 439. Individually, Hempstead's Ryan Winger was the champion in a time of 16:04 with Cedar Rapids Prairie's Jack Pendergast second at 16:18 and Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Jacob Green third in 16:40.
Waterloo's top finisher was Andrew Congdon in 18:20.
In the girls' race, Dubuque Senior edged Linn-Mar 72-78 for the team championship with Iowa City High third at 114. Cedar Falls was 10th (221) and Waterloo 15th (446).
Iowa City Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney won the race in 18:07, followed by Micah Poellet of Linn-Mar (18:54) and Lillian Schmidt of Senior (19:11).
You have free articles remaining.
Cedar Falls was led by Mackenzie Michael in 28th place (20:51) and Paige Wageman in 33rd (20:55). Rachel Mandt clocked 21:30, Amara Lytle 21:31 and Anna Scannell 21:36.
Madison Tieskotter's 22:53 led Waterloo, followed by Victoria Knight at 23:27 and Emma Hickman at 25:03.
Volleyball
HUDSON 3, COLUMBUS 0: Hudson's 10th-ranked Class 2A volleyball team handled Waterloo Columbus Thursday in a North Iowa Cedar League matchup.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-17, 25-16.
The Pirates improved to 23-7 while the Sailors slipped to 19-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.