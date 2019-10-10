{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY -- Cedar Falls High placed five runners among the top 21 for a runner-up finish in the boys' race at Thursday's Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet.

Brayden Burnett was fourth, Eli Smith 11th, Alex Horstman 16th, Michael Goodenbour 18th and T.J. Tomlyanovich 21st for the Tigers. Burnett clocked 16:42 and Tomlyanovich 17:16 for a spread of just 34 seconds between the top five.

Dubuque Hempstead took the boys' team title with 47 points while Cedar Falls finished at 70. Waterloo was 15th at 439. Individually, Hempstead's Ryan Winger was the champion in a time of 16:04 with Cedar Rapids Prairie's Jack Pendergast second at 16:18 and Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Jacob Green third in 16:40.

Waterloo's top finisher was Andrew Congdon in 18:20.

In the girls' race, Dubuque Senior edged Linn-Mar 72-78 for the team championship with Iowa City High third at 114. Cedar Falls was 10th (221) and Waterloo 15th (446).

Iowa City Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney won the race in 18:07, followed by Micah Poellet of Linn-Mar (18:54) and Lillian Schmidt of Senior (19:11).

Cedar Falls was led by Mackenzie Michael in 28th place (20:51) and Paige Wageman in 33rd (20:55). Rachel Mandt clocked 21:30, Amara Lytle 21:31 and Anna Scannell 21:36.

Madison Tieskotter's 22:53 led Waterloo, followed by Victoria Knight at 23:27 and Emma Hickman at 25:03.

Volleyball

HUDSON 3, COLUMBUS 0: Hudson's 10th-ranked Class 2A volleyball team handled Waterloo Columbus Thursday in a North Iowa Cedar League matchup.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-17, 25-16.

The Pirates improved to 23-7 while the Sailors slipped to 19-18.

