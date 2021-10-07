Liberty's Keeney, IC West's McKane claim MVC Supermeet titles

WATERLOO – The weather was quite dreary, but not a single runner seemed to mind.

Despite a steady drizzle of rain it was fast from start to finish in both the girls’ and boys’ varsity races Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet at the Irv Warren Golf Course.

Both individual winners set new course records as personal best fell left in right.

Iowa City Liberty’s Ashlyn Kenney pulled away pack of three runners to win the girls race in 18 minutes 17.3 seconds, while Alexander McKane of Iowa City West maintain a strong lead throughout the boys’ varsity race, crushing the course record by 28 seconds with a winning time of 15:14.8.

“It was a fun course,” said Keeney, last year’s individual runner-up and now a three-time MVC Super champion. “It was nice to run on a good surface.”

“They went out really fast,” exclaimed Cedar Falls boys’ coach Scott Gaul. “It probably cooked the goose for all of them except for the guy that won. At the same time they are getting to the last part of the season where that stuff is going to happen.”

Dubuque Hempstead won the girls’ team title, while Iowa City High took home the boys’ championship. Cedar Falls was third in the boys’ race.

Keeney, along with Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl and Keelee Leitzen pulled away early in a mini pack and it stayed that way through two kilometers before Kenney surged to the front and lead much of the final kilometer.

“I’m really good friends with them,” Keeney said of Gehl and Leitzen. “It is nice to have people you are friends that you are running with. Of course, you are thinking it’s a competitor I have to stay with, but you also thinking these are my friends, run with my friends.

“They are great girls, great competition.”

The top girls’ finisher from the metro was Cedar Falls’ Zoe Zylstra in 20th. Zylstra was .7 seconds faster than teammate Rachel Mandt, who came in 21st.

In the boys’ race, McKane appeared to finish as strong as he started in his 15 second victory over Ford Washburn of Iowa City High.

“I don’t know about that,” McKane laughed. “It sure was exciting to come up the hill and be in front of the pack. A pretty exciting day.

“This is the best conference in Iowa and it is so fun to race against those guys. On a course like this, three laps, it is a lot different than normal cross country (course) but it was fast.”

Cedar Falls was led by Brayden Burnett and Luke Hartman who both finished in the Top 10. Burnett was sixth in 15:46.8, and Hartman was ninth in 16:08.4.

Gaul was pleased with his team.

“The guys are looking better and better,” Gaul said. “We are starting to pack up a little bit closer and figuring out the guys on our team we are with so we can help each other. So that is fun to watch.

“Brayden has quietly had one of the best seasons of anyone in Cedar Falls history. I think that was the fifth meet he has been under 16.”

