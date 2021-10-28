It's been heck of a run for Wapsie Valley girls

Four years ago, Justin Davie took over as the Wapsie Valley of Fairbank girls’ cross country coach because the Warrior girls had no one else.

Davie and the Warriors struggled to field a whole team, many times not having enough runners to count in the team standings of the invitational meets the team competed in.

Then last year Wapsie Valley had a breakthrough as freshman Ava VanDaele and junior Sydnie Martin qualified for the individual state cross country championships.

VanDaele went on to finished 32nd in the 1A race, and Martin was right on her heels in 37th.

Those performances helped spawn more interest in the program.

Flash forward to last Thursday in Guttenburg.

Vandaele crossed the finish line in fourth at a 1A state qualifier. First time cross country runner Brylee Bellis followed in seventh, and Martin in ninth.

Then when all the dust settled for the first time since 2001, the Wapsie Valley girls’ cross country team had qualified for this Saturday’s Class 1A state meet at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.

“It’s a pretty neat story,” said Davie, who primarily took over because his step daughter Hailey Eitzenhefer was a freshmen runner on the team four years ago. “It is still kind of hard to believe. I’m just so proud of the girls.

“Proud of the girls on this year’s team, but also those who came before them and helped building a culture that other people wanted to be a part of. They should get a ton of credit, too.”

The return of VanDaele and Martin this year was a good starting point.

But the Warriors need more help.

Eitzenhefer came back out after cheerleading this year and was fifth and final scoring runner to cross the finish line at the regional qualifier. Freshman Jaylin May finished 28th overall, eight spots in front of Eitzehefer.

Then there was Bellis. The junior had played volleyball for many years before this year deciding to run cross country.

“She was the missing piece we needed,” Davie said. “She had run a lot, she just had not run cross country before.”

Senior Mary Bodensteiner has been a four-year regular, and sophomore Dakota East has made steady gains to give Wapsie even more depth.

“A lot of great sacrifices and hard work,” Davie said. “Then at the regional, our four, five and six runners passed a lot of girls at the end.”

All those efforts allowed the Warriors to edge Kee of Lansing by one point for the final team qualifying spot.

This season had its ups and downs, too.

Martin injured a hip at the mid-point of the season and didn’t race for three weeks until her strong run at the regional qualifier.

“I did a lot of Aerodyne bike workouts,” Martin said. “Honestly, I think it could not have worked out any better. I felt like nothing had changed and I was where I expected to be with my conditioning.”

The Warriors are pumped for their 2:30 p.m. start Saturday.

“My state experience was great and now everybody else gets to come be part of it,” VanDaele said. “It is especially exciting because it has been 20 years since we made it as a team.”

Several other area girls’ teams will be well represented.

Hudson is the defending Class 1A state team champion and the Pirates return four runners from that team, including Addison Grady, who was fifth last year. Maddie Hansen, Sofia Brown and Savannah Schneider also return.

Sumner-Fredericksburg and North Tama also qualified as teams.

In 2A, the Jesup and Denver girls both should be in contention of team trophies.

The J-Hawks were fourth last year, and the Cyclones sixth and both return strong cores.

Amanda Treptow was sixth and Clare Wright eighth in the 2A race last season for Jesup, while Denver’s Amber Homan was fourth overall.

Cyclone freshman Reeve Ristau will be in the hunt as an individual, while Union of La Porte City’s Ellie Rathe has one of the fastest times in 2A to date.

Area boys will also have some contenders.

In Class 4A, Cedar Falls, third a year ago, will look for another strong finish on Friday.

The Tigers will be led by Brayden Burnett who was 16th and Alex Horstman who took 51st last fall.

In 3A Friday, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Nick Kepford will look to move up after taking 70th last year.

On Saturday, led by Nolan Evans, Jesup will be in contention in 2A.

Valley Lutheran of Cedar Falls qualified as a team in 1A. The Crusaders are led by Isaac Natvig and Adric Schmitz, who took 13th and 42nd, respectively, in the 2020 race.

