High School Cross Country: Sumner-Fredericksburg Trainor edges Jesup's Wilson in Grundy

GRUNDY CENTER – After dueling each other for five kilometers Monday at the Denver Invitational, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor and Jesup’s MacKenzie Wilson were back at it again Thursday.

At the Sam Iverson Invitational in Grundy Center, Trainor took the victory in 19 minutes, 22.3 seconds as Wilson was runner-up in 19:38.1.

The finish reversed Monday’s finish that saw Wilson win and Trainor come in second.

Clare Wright of Jesup was third and Campbelle Kolbet of New Hampton was fourth.

Denver won the team title as Reeve Ristau and Avery Trunkhill finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Desi Lang of Hudson was seventh, Union’s Amilia Condon, eighth, and Grace Lidgett of North Tama was ninth with New Hampton’s Natalie Nosbisch rounding out the Top Ten.

In the boys’ race, Kaden Lynch, Emerson Vokes and Brennen Sager finished 1-2-3 to lead Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck to victory as the Spartans edged Denver by four points.

Lynch won the race in 16 minutes 35.0 seconds.

Adric Schmitz of Valley Lutheran was fifth in 17:09.7.

Charles City had a pair of top-ten finishers in Nick Williams (4th) and Xander Graeser (8th).

Jack Mulert of Denver was sixth and Nathan Pint of Jesup 10th.

Results

Girls

How they finished: 1. Denver 60, 2. Hudson 98, 3. Sumner-Fredericksburg 145, 4. Jesup 146, 5. New Hampton 148, 6. Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck 165, 7. Wapsie Valley 197, 8. Union 215, 9. North Tama 223, 10. South Hardin 224, 11. Montezuma 235, 12. Charles City 240, 13. Aplington-Parkersburg 243, 14. East Marshall 370.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Hillary Trainor (Sum-Fred), 19:22.3, 2. Mackenzie Wilson (Jesup), 19:38.1, 3. Clare Wright (Jesup), 19:42.9, 4. Campbell Kolbet (New Hampton), 19:43.3, 5. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 20:08.3, 6. Avery Trunkhill (Denver), 20:15.8, 7. Desi Lang (Hudson), 20:28.7, 8. Amilia Condon (Union), 20:32.7, 9. Grace Lidgett (North Tama), 20:42.7, 10. Natalie Nosbisch (New Hampton), 20:44.9.

Boys

How they finished: 1. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, 2. Denver 62, 3. East Marshall 96, 4. Charles City 101, 5. Jesup 127, 6. New Hampton 140, 7. Valley Lutheran 211, 8. Hudson 218, 9. Aplington-Parkersburg 264, 10. Montezuma 264, 11. South Hardin 304, 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg 307, 13. Colfax-Mingo 314, 14. Union 321.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Kaden Lynch (GCGR), 16:35.0, 2. Emerson Vokes (GCGR), 16:53.8, 3. Brennen Sager (GCGR), 17:04.9, 4. Nick Williams (Charles City), 17:07.2, 5. Adric Schmitz (Valley Lutheran), 17:09.7, 6. Jack Mulert (Denver), 17:09.9, 7. Joe Terrones (East Marshall), 17:11.6, 8. Xander Graeser (Charles City), 17:26.8, 9. Patrick Slifer (EM), 17:31.0, 10. Nathan Pint (Jesup), 17:32.7.